Talkin' with Sal: Building upon the foundation

The last while has been profound in a number of ways.

The whole women's suffrage idea, which is about voting and seeking office, is about so much more than that to me. It seems the entire state has taken the 150th anniversary of a cornerstone of Wyoming's history and used it as a reason to celebrate all women, not just those of us who vote or those who are brave enough to seek office.

And I am totally on board with that.

I was thrilled and honored to be able to write about a mentor, Margie McDonald, last month. Her enormous impact on women in athletics is historic. She is truly a pioneer and the circumstances she found herself in in Laramie in the mid-1970s resemble little those of Division I student-athletes today.

I watched with awe not once but twice the celebration of the lives of Gigi Bryant and her daddy, the Mamba, Kobe Bryant. It was not lost on me that Vanessa Bryant crafted the tribute so that the first and longest portion commemorated the life of her 13-year-old girl, the cake baker, student council member, phenomenal basketball player, future UConn Husky and "the best basketball player in the WNBA."