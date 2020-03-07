Talkin' with Sal: Building upon the foundation

The last while has been profound in a number of ways.
The whole women's suffrage idea, which is about voting and seeking office, is about so much more than that to me. It seems the entire state has taken the 150th anniversary of a cornerstone of Wyoming's history and used it as a reason to celebrate all women, not just those of us who vote or those who are brave enough to seek office.
And I am totally on board with that.
I was thrilled and honored to be able to write about a mentor, Margie McDonald, last month. Her enormous impact on women in athletics is historic. She is truly a pioneer and the circumstances she found herself in in Laramie in the mid-1970s resemble little those of Division I student-athletes today.
I watched with awe not once but twice the celebration of the lives of Gigi Bryant and her daddy, the Mamba, Kobe Bryant. It was not lost on me that Vanessa Bryant crafted the tribute so that the first and longest portion commemorated the life of her 13-year-old girl, the cake baker, student council member, phenomenal basketball player, future UConn Husky and "the best basketball player in the WNBA."
One of those to eulogize them was Sabrina Ionescu, the history-making Oregon basketball player. Hours after delivering the eulogy in Los Angeles and throwing up in the locker room at Stanford, she became the only NCAA player -- man or woman -- to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
Talk about strong. Her will that one day was nearly beyond comprehension.
Sunday is International Women's Day.
For 25 years, service organizations in Casper have named a Casper woman of distinction. This year, the five nominees spanned the fields of civil rights, education, volunteerism and public recreation.
Shawna Trujillo is the principal at Roosevelt High School, where she is interested in moving beyond the past of her students to set up a rock solid foundation for them.
Leah Reeb Varela works at a woman-owned firm whose employees are all mothers who want to also be professionals. She is passionate about civil rights history and wants her daughter to be raised as equal among all.
Gail Schenfisch is a pioneer in American Sign Language education in Casper, both in the public school system and at Casper College, and spends hours each week volunteering as an interpreter in education, medicine and courtroom settings.
Marjory Winship is 90, married 68 years. She is a retired public school teacher and enjoys gardening, following the stock market and traveling. She founded the Town & Country Garden Club, and later, BULBS, whose purpose was to beautify the bare corner at 15th and Wolcott streets when the old armory was razed. Since, the group has planted tulip and daffodil bulbs in many areas of the city.
And Carolyn Griffith, who retired in January after 25 years with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is active in Reveille Rotary and as a Unified sports partner with Special Olympics Wyoming. She enjoys cooking, throwing pottery, gardening and playing all racquet sports.
Last year's winner, Susan Stubson, gave the keynote address at this year's luncheon. She used a power point presentation to take attendees on a picture tour of the newly renovated State Capitol in Cheyenne, specifically the art known as the Four Sisters.
Each magnificent sculpture, suspended two floors high, represents truth, justice, courage and hope.
Stubson said truth is the oldest of the virtues and represents humility. Justice mandates that we be a voice for those who have none. Courage, Stubson's favorite, has a snake wrapped around her legs. Hope, the youngest of the four, is confident, signaling strength first.
She said the sisters are equally beautiful, equally feminine.
And as she looked out at the room of predominantly women, Stubson noted, "Our state is watching. It's time for us to be those four sisters. To she to whom much has been given, much is expected."
