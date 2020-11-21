Talkin' with Sal: Canceled is my least favorite word

There was a lot of swearing on Twitter just before noon on Wednesday.
There was also a lot of swearing out loud in the newsroom, but since I'm the only one manning the post in person, no one seemed to notice.
Twice in two weeks, the Pokes football game was canceled. Both times, it was COVID in an opponent, not in the High Altitude Performance Center or the Rochelle Athletics Center or the myriad dorm rooms, apartments and houses at 7220.
This time, we lost the chance to get the rifle back from Utah State. Last time, we lost the chance to beat those arrogant as heck fly boys, who we admire when they are defending our country's skies, but not so much on the football field.
Also canceled was the first of two family Thanksgiving dinners, at least in its original form.
When all of the health experts say that holiday meals should be "enjoyed," with only those in your house, I look at the extremely hairy 15-pounder and think, "well, she can't eat turkey, she can't eat onions or garlic, she can't eat grapes, the sweet potatoes would be very messy, she can't have a beer ...," and that pretty much means I would be cooking dinner for one.
So we've been creative this year and as of this writing, I might get to view both of my children and their others and maybe even the littles for short, distant periods of time. One of the children will be eating two dinners on Thanksgiving, just so mama can cook a big feast.
Since I'm completely ranting now, I also am not thrilled with every monthly magazine I've read in the past two months that suggests setting a lavishly decorated table and enjoying the holiday meal in an "outdoor living space." The high for Thursday is predicted to be 37 and I am not a fan of cold mashed potatoes and congealed gravy.
There were, however, three wins last week, and I would be remiss in not mentioning them.
After much public shaming and whining, my outdoor Christmas lights are up and look tremendous. I was unsympathetic that the wind was blowing the day the installer worked on them, but it wasn't the day it was blowing legit 80 miles per hour.
The carpet cleaner I've been using for 30 years in two abodes did a phenomenal job on less than a week's notice, making my 45-year-old builder grade orange shag look like carpeting again. He is amazing and in this age of ranting about every little thing, he's a bright light.
And there are unsung heroes in the hospitality industry as well.
On our first trip to Laramie way back the end of October, I left my favorite brown and gold thick, winter-weight socks in the hotel room. I called the next morning, just before losing cell service in Sybille Canyon, and asked if they would save them to be picked up on our next trip. I was assured that they would.
When we didn't go for Air Force, I thought I could get them this week. That didn't happen, so now the staff is mailing me my socks.
These are all little things, but as I've been trying to convince myself since March 13, every little good thing is worth celebrating.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and anyone you might be lucky enough to see.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
