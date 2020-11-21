Talkin' with Sal: Canceled is my least favorite word

There was a lot of swearing on Twitter just before noon on Wednesday.

There was also a lot of swearing out loud in the newsroom, but since I'm the only one manning the post in person, no one seemed to notice.

Twice in two weeks, the Pokes football game was canceled. Both times, it was COVID in an opponent, not in the High Altitude Performance Center or the Rochelle Athletics Center or the myriad dorm rooms, apartments and houses at 7220.

This time, we lost the chance to get the rifle back from Utah State. Last time, we lost the chance to beat those arrogant as heck fly boys, who we admire when they are defending our country's skies, but not so much on the football field.

Also canceled was the first of two family Thanksgiving dinners, at least in its original form.

When all of the health experts say that holiday meals should be "enjoyed," with only those in your house, I look at the extremely hairy 15-pounder and think, "well, she can't eat turkey, she can't eat onions or garlic, she can't eat grapes, the sweet potatoes would be very messy, she can't have a beer ...," and that pretty much means I would be cooking dinner for one.