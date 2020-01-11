Talkin' with Sal: Christmas Eve, Guckeen, Minnesota

Traveling on Christmas Eve is not a normal thing for us. Nothing about this holiday season was. As usual, however, memories were made that will last our lifetimes and be passed to the next generations.
We found ourselves once again in Fairmont, Minnesota, once again not having gotten nearly as far as I thought we should have.
We had battled icy fog for hundreds of miles and prolonged stops that should have been much shorter. Here's just one example: All services on one Interstate 90 exit in Mitchell, South Dakota, randomly decided to "close at 2 p.m." on Christmas Eve. We arrived at exactly 3 p.m., so there was no gas, no bathroom, no Coke Zero and beef jerky availability, no drive-through lunch.
By the time we got to Fairmont, we needed a beverage and some food.
Behind the hotel bar a sign proclaimed, "No Parking during Vikings Games."
The Hawaii-BYU bowl game was just beginning, so we planned to settle in.
As usual, plans changed.
A super-friendly guy still in his monogrammed work shirt and cap arrived, and the conversation flowed. We learned all about his family, his divorce, his hobbies, his work.
"Do you guys like fireworks?" he asked.
Wrong question to ask this person who ranks fireworks right up there on her all-time favorite things list.
A couple of hours later, after tipping the bartender 100 percent because it was Christmas Eve and something I had always wanted to do, we headed out.
Our new acquaintance had left already, but his directions seemed simple enough.
"Get back on I-90, head east 11 miles and take the exit. Can't miss it."
It was still foggy and by now very, very cold.
There was no traffic, until we got to the exit, where we followed the taillights of several cars and pickups. Floodlights lit a parking lot of a little place called The Derby Inn. People were everywhere, inside and out.
We parked, got out and immediately in front of us was our Fairmont acquaintance.
"It's Wyoming! You guys really came!" he exclaimed. You could tell he was not used to old people following through on last-minute whims.
Introductions were made all around. Just as we arrived, the fireworks show began. It was professional quality, across-the-road close and really, really loud.
When it was over, we all made our way inside to the warmth of The Derby Inn, where many were in Vikings purple. My Packers stadium jacket was the lone representative. We met the father of the acquaintance, who lives seven miles down the road. He lost his wife to ALS and has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's. It was easy to see that we were among his people.
His oldest son, 51, puts on this shindig every Christmas Eve, and it has been going on for generations. Our acquaintance is the youngest of three sons, all still in the immediate area.
Once everyone had a beverage, the oldest son in a Santa hat grabbed a huge sack and gave a wrapped gift to every single person there — even the Wyomings he had known for five minutes.
I got a little disc that's perfect for holding rings or earrings on my dresser top.
I will cherish it.
Just as I will the memories of that one Christmas Eve in Guckeen, Minnesota.
