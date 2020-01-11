Talkin' with Sal: Christmas Eve, Guckeen, Minnesota

A couple of hours later, after tipping the bartender 100 percent because it was Christmas Eve and something I had always wanted to do, we headed out.

Our new acquaintance had left already, but his directions seemed simple enough.

"Get back on I-90, head east 11 miles and take the exit. Can't miss it."

It was still foggy and by now very, very cold.

There was no traffic, until we got to the exit, where we followed the taillights of several cars and pickups. Floodlights lit a parking lot of a little place called The Derby Inn. People were everywhere, inside and out.

We parked, got out and immediately in front of us was our Fairmont acquaintance.

"It's Wyoming! You guys really came!" he exclaimed. You could tell he was not used to old people following through on last-minute whims.

Introductions were made all around. Just as we arrived, the fireworks show began. It was professional quality, across-the-road close and really, really loud.