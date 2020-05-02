Talkin' with Sal: Clearing the cloud

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Something happened last week that was a really cool few minutes in this isolating world we are now forced to inhabit.

I got a message on my phone that I was “nearing capacity” in the iCloud. Keep in mind I don’t even know what an iCloud is or how it works.

None.

But I do know how to delete pictures from my phone. I texted the daughter for guidance, but it turns out she was outdoors watching the two littles on their brand-new set of pink bikes, a far more worthy endeavor than dealing with yet another tech question from yours truly.

So I will tell this story in chronological order, because even though it is now May and the weather is acting like it, you have nothing better to do than read it — you can’t go out to church or out for brunch or to a baseball game — so just read it.

My phone storage starts in May 2015, which coincidentally is the month the first granddaughter came. The first two pictures in my phone are from the morning of her birth and of me holding her — one in color in my pink Wyoming T-shirt, and the same photo in black and white.