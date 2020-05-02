Talkin' with Sal: Clearing the cloud

Something happened last week that was a really cool few minutes in this isolating world we are now forced to inhabit.
I got a message on my phone that I was “nearing capacity” in the iCloud. Keep in mind I don’t even know what an iCloud is or how it works.
But I do know how to delete pictures from my phone. I texted the daughter for guidance, but it turns out she was outdoors watching the two littles on their brand-new set of pink bikes, a far more worthy endeavor than dealing with yet another tech question from yours truly.
So I will tell this story in chronological order, because even though it is now May and the weather is acting like it, you have nothing better to do than read it — you can’t go out to church or out for brunch or to a baseball game — so just read it.
My phone storage starts in May 2015, which coincidentally is the month the first granddaughter came. The first two pictures in my phone are from the morning of her birth and of me holding her — one in color in my pink Wyoming T-shirt, and the same photo in black and white.
I did eliminate a ton of photos — ones that were blurry, ones of my foot, ones of the dashboard of my phone (many of these), ones just after the subject had completely looked away or moved out of screen. For example, I kept six photos of the granddaughter at 3 months old after a bath, but deleted about 20 of the same exact thing.
So the photos are divided in my brain but not in my phone. The overwhelming majority are of the two girls. Second in number would be the dog, mostly sleeping, mostly in the queen-sized bed with the covers pulled up to her neck.
There are many photos of us in Laramie. There are many photos of my cute little house — most before its brand-new exterior paint job early this fall, but the porch decorations are cute just the same. There are lots of the snow — lots of pictures of lots of snow. The dates at the top sort of serve as an almanac.
There are pictures of food. I figure if the Pioneer Woman could become a millionaire doing it, I could give it a try. Mostly it made me hungry, not for the food, but for the gatherings for which I cooked. When will that happen again?
There are pictures of trips to Wisconsin, including the best picture of Peggy Jane the Mom that I have.
And there is the history section — pictures of pictures. Stop laughing. It’s what I do.
When I want to “post” something to share, often it’s a snapshot. So I just take a picture of it and post it. In this category are mostly Fritz the Dad, but also the Shurmur family lined up on the couch at 916 Curtis in Laramie, my parents’ wedding portrait and the picture of my mom and me the summer I was 2.
Near the end of the lineup are three shots of Fritz the Dad, taken last Sunday afternoon while I watched the full replay of Super Bowl XXXI on Fox. It’s easily the best three hours I’ve had since early March.
Clear your cloud. It will help you smile, and help you remember.
