Talkin' with Sal: Definitely our Cowgirls

The future is unbelievably bright for the Cowgirls, who lose just three seniors. And if the recruiting wizards can find some big girls and get them in the first class weight room at UW, things will be that much better.

And speaking of weight rooms, most have heard the uproar about the inequities perceived at the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments. Social media, led by Oregon's Sedona Prince and reinforced by longtime respected coach Dawn Staley, showed stunning visual images of the disparities in weight rooms, food tables and even swag bags.

One line of thought, erroneous in my opinion, is that in this strangest pandemic season, the tournament itself is a huge, huge reward.

The correct line of thinking, however, is that whatever is good for the guys should be good for the girls.

After all, it is 2021, long removed from 1972 when high school girls were given the choice of swimming or track -- and that's it.

Long removed from 1977 and a student sports information intern girl riding to an away game in a van or the head coach's station wagon, keeping the team stats during the game, writing a release when the game was over and then helping with the team laundry.

March Madness is here with all of its jubilation and all of its flaws. And having the Cowgirls in it for even just one night was a great thing for the 307.

