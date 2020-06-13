Talkin' with Sal: Dine-in tour continues

Some allow seating at the bar, but stools are spaced and/or missing. Some bar areas allow no seating.

All staff that we encountered wore masks and gloves.

The food, without exception, has been excellent.

I had the best main course salad I have ever eaten at J’s Pub & Grill.

My favorite burger in the world is at Born in a Barn in Laramie, and it was phenomenal.

The new-to-the-menu New England lobster rolls at FireRock Steakhouse were on par with those I’ve had on Cape Cod.

And for ambiance, you just can’t beat the Paisley Shawl in Glenrock’s Higgins Hotel, even without tablecloths.

Most of the places we have gone don’t take reservations, but there has never been a wait. We generally go on a weeknight, and while the places seem full, we have been able to get a table without waiting.

Our next stop, however, is teeny tiny and does take reservations and we will have one.