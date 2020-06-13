Talkin' with Sal: Dine-in tour continues

We’ve dined in restaurants in three different counties since being allowed to do so.
We have had excellent experiences all.
As our tour has progressed, we have intentionally chosen locally owned spots. We began with two meals out in Glenrock, then spent a delightful day in Laramie shopping and eating lunch, and now are working our way through Casper.
I know there are some people who are nervous to eat out. That is their decision.
Ours is to live our lives. Enjoy our summer. Have drinks on the patio with friends. Play golf on a regular basis (him, not me). Get ready for football season.
There are a few things I miss, like cloth tablecloths (customary red at one restaurant, white at another).
One upscale location tried a kind of butcher block paper instead of tablecloths, which slid precariously at a mere touch.
I also miss salt and pepper on the table, although having to ask for it makes my brain think, “do I really need salt?” Sometimes the answer is yes, sometimes no.
And we really miss sitting at the bar, chatting up the bartender.
So it’s interesting that there are varying interpretations of state and local health orders, even in the same county.
Some allow seating at the bar, but stools are spaced and/or missing. Some bar areas allow no seating.
All staff that we encountered wore masks and gloves.
The food, without exception, has been excellent.
I had the best main course salad I have ever eaten at J’s Pub & Grill.
My favorite burger in the world is at Born in a Barn in Laramie, and it was phenomenal.
The new-to-the-menu New England lobster rolls at FireRock Steakhouse were on par with those I’ve had on Cape Cod.
And for ambiance, you just can’t beat the Paisley Shawl in Glenrock’s Higgins Hotel, even without tablecloths.
Most of the places we have gone don’t take reservations, but there has never been a wait. We generally go on a weeknight, and while the places seem full, we have been able to get a table without waiting.
Our next stop, however, is teeny tiny and does take reservations and we will have one.
Yes, I still cook. But after cooking for two and a half months straight, I was ready for a break. Eating out is one of my favorite entertainments. I love everything about it — reading the menus as if they were novels not missing a word, choosing a beverage that I might not pick at home, people-watching, enjoying the presentation as much as the food.
If you have yet to venture “out,” I would suggest you might want to consider it. We have not had a negative experience and are happy to support the service industry that has been hit the hardest.
Life is for living, and we intend to do just that.
