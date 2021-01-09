Talkin' with Sal: Don't get too comfortable

So during the pandemic period, I read 65 books, nearly all of which were deep inside my comfort zone. The few times I left it were for things I really, really wanted to read, like "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins.

Reading inside my comfort zone assures me of sappy, mostly contemporary storylines, always with some sizzle in varying degrees, sort of like R-rated Hallmark movies in words. Surprises are welcome, as long as they are of the "oh my God!" variety instead of the cringing, terrifying variety.

Bad guys chasing the good folks are OK because somehow, some way, the good folks are going to get saved and the bad guys are going to pay.

I was given a book as a Christmas gift that was labeled as a "psychological thriller." The characters are deeply flawed. One is very likeable and evokes empathy. One is horrible and should not have survived the first chapter.

Some of the book revolves around the hobby of scuba diving. Frequent readers will remember my complete aversion to water in any form.

I was terrified each night that i read this book. I finished it and my only reaction was relief. I needed more closure than was presented, but at least I finished it.