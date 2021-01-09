Talkin' with Sal: Don't get too comfortable

When March happened, we heard quickly that taking care of our mental health was just as important as our physical.
"Safe at home," was a mantra overused.
Gather your family, cook together, play board games, take walks together outside safely socially distanced from other family groups. Answer your kids' questions age appropriately, being careful not to burden them with things they can't yet handle or understand.
Don't beat yourself up if the house is messy or the dishes go undone or you forget a password or your kid can't log in to his home schooling.
Don't worry about things out of your control, also known as the world.
Okay, so now it's January.
Some of us mistakenly thought that the ripping of the calendar from old to new would flush away the bad and restore the good.
How's that working out?
This is day 10, so I guess the good news is that there are 265 days to get better. To be better. As humans, as neighbors, as citizens, as a country.
Most know that reading is my favorite of several sedentary hobbies. I actually read, unlike fit friends and family who listen to books while they are snowshoeing, cross country skiing, Pelotoning or welding.
So during the pandemic period, I read 65 books, nearly all of which were deep inside my comfort zone. The few times I left it were for things I really, really wanted to read, like "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins.
Reading inside my comfort zone assures me of sappy, mostly contemporary storylines, always with some sizzle in varying degrees, sort of like R-rated Hallmark movies in words. Surprises are welcome, as long as they are of the "oh my God!" variety instead of the cringing, terrifying variety.
Bad guys chasing the good folks are OK because somehow, some way, the good folks are going to get saved and the bad guys are going to pay.
I was given a book as a Christmas gift that was labeled as a "psychological thriller." The characters are deeply flawed. One is very likeable and evokes empathy. One is horrible and should not have survived the first chapter.
Some of the book revolves around the hobby of scuba diving. Frequent readers will remember my complete aversion to water in any form.
I was terrified each night that i read this book. I finished it and my only reaction was relief. I needed more closure than was presented, but at least I finished it.
As we move ahead, alternately stumbling and hurtling, I would simply suggest that we try to get out of our comfort zone a bit more often. That we listen to those whose opinions are not the same as ours. That we watch a channel that we have not watched in 4 1/2 years. That we consider that not everyone comes to the same place with the same life experiences.