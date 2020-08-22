Talkin' with Sal: Fundraising in a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper’s extensive nonprofit community can be credited with planning a huge percentage of the city’s social scene.

Everybody loves a party, whether it’s beside the river or in the cavernous Events Center or at a more imaginative location like a hangar at the airport or an old hangar from the Casper Air Base days.

Since March, those parties have stopped.

So you can imagine what that does to the budgets of those nonprofits.

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra had a Zoom event last month, where it encouraged patrons to buy dinner from local establishments and eat at home while enjoying Zoomed-in musical entertainment (and contributing to the symphony). This was instead of Wine on the River, one of the best annual fundraisers because of its gorgeous location, laid-back vibe and tremendous food.

Last week, Wyoming Food for Thought Project, which already is credited with thinking out of the box all of the time, had its second annual Localicious, this year by the river outside at the Tate Pumphouse.

It was a great event but very sparsely attended.