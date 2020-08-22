Talkin' with Sal: Fundraising in a pandemic

Casper’s extensive nonprofit community can be credited with planning a huge percentage of the city’s social scene.
Everybody loves a party, whether it’s beside the river or in the cavernous Events Center or at a more imaginative location like a hangar at the airport or an old hangar from the Casper Air Base days.
Since March, those parties have stopped.
So you can imagine what that does to the budgets of those nonprofits.
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra had a Zoom event last month, where it encouraged patrons to buy dinner from local establishments and eat at home while enjoying Zoomed-in musical entertainment (and contributing to the symphony). This was instead of Wine on the River, one of the best annual fundraisers because of its gorgeous location, laid-back vibe and tremendous food.
Last week, Wyoming Food for Thought Project, which already is credited with thinking out of the box all of the time, had its second annual Localicious, this year by the river outside at the Tate Pumphouse.
It was a great event but very sparsely attended.
There was more than enough room for social distancing and each attendee’s swag bag included a mask and hand sanitizer, among other goodies. And the bags! Every woman loves a good bag and can never have enough. These are sensational, with good handles and a hefty pocket on the front, perfect for using at a market or toting stuff (and there is so much stuff!) from the office to home and back again.
The purpose of Localicious is to celebrate local food and community. The idea is that local growers get to show off their wares in the form of tasty bites. There was a bar, and Backwards Distilling crafted a signature cocktail for the evening — raspberry lemonade with either vodka or whiskey. Highly, highly recommended.
So of course we were the first ones there and got our choice of tables in the shade. We were invited by the son and his fiancee, and it’s amazing to see the adult contributors to the community that they are.
They played a lot of rounds of beer pong while we listened to the great live music by Tom Price and A Band Named Sue, featuring Sue Morrison with Chad Lore sitting in on drums. His hilarious mask was half of a woman’s large lacy bra, which shows that even in a pandemic, his humor and entertainment value have no limits.
The food was delicious. There were quarter-burgers from Sunshine Valley Ranch garnished with veggies grown at the ranch. The baby carrots were the sweetest I’ve ever tasted and those burgers were terrific. Pete Fazio brought pork sliders on great rolls from Eggington’s. Grab and Go Gourmet’s Maggie King made tomato, corn and pepper salad. Her new location at 611 W. Collins right next to the Natrona County High School Stadium should be open and ready for those hungry high school kids by the time school starts.
HQ BBQ brought individual servings of their great mac and cheese. Kayla’s Cake Pops made each look like a single vegetable — I got a stalk of broccoli and it was the cutest ever.
Graze & Gather Casper’s Kelly Barnes brought seven different items from her new tasting menu, most pairing cheese and fruit.
And Wyoming Food for Thought Project made olive tapenade, salsa and pesto from their bounty at the local urban farms they manage throughout the city.
It was just a terrific night for one of the best causes there is.
Donovan Short drove the train as the emcee, and as he was announcing the raffle winners near night’s end, he said that next up was this enormous basket of goodness from Wild Pony Coffee Co., inside Hat Six Travel Center.
I was seated just in front of Donovan, so in my quiet, unassuming, lemonade-fueled way, I started shouting, “Me, me, me, me ...,” and he drew the ticket ... and it was me.
You don’t have to win a prize to feel great helping to feed kids who are food insecure in your own town. But it doesn’t hurt.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
