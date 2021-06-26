Talkin' with Sal: Gems of Casper

Much like I’ve been doing with Cookin’ on Wednesdays, I’m trying to leave Constant Readers with some reference type list stuff here.
This week we’ll talk about gems of Casper, where I have worked for 43 years and happily lived for the first 30 of those.
I love the Platte River Trails pathway system and wish I had used it more often. To think that you can get from west of Paradise Valley to the soccer fields in extreme east Casper on a path is unbelievable to me. I used to walk a stretch of it when Mouse was at practice. At the time, she thought she was going to play travel club soccer before she thought she would be a state champion gymnast and a varsity cheerleader. That stretch is especially pretty in the early fall when there are leaves on the trees.
I also biked a different stretch very close to the beloved homestead I never should have sold in Meadowlark Hills, where my kids were raised.
I absolutely love David Street Station and it is incredible to me that Casper has only had it for four years. While my own chair is vastly preferable to sitting on the artificial turf or a concrete tier, the gift that it is to the community is remarkable.
The free splash pad that is there in the summer, all 12 hours a day of it, is a stunning gift to overheated moms and little kids who need to work off some energy. And even though there is a nominal charge, the outdoor ice skating on the same space in the winter is magical, especially at night.
Ten nights ago, we saw it as packed as it’s ever been for Chancey Williams. The “warmup” act was all amazing local kids from Vibes Performing Arts. As an aside, it’s amazing what one former school district music teacher has done there. It was hard to fathom that we watched Chancey Williams free, when he played 48 hours later at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. We’ve been watching him since he played for a couple hundred people at an inside tailgate before a Wyoming football game.
But whether it’s a taco fiesta or a farmer’s market or a Halloween costume party, David Street Station is definitely a gem. My only gentle suggestion is that I think their marketing could be expanded to use more than social media, because as my dear almost 90-year-old mom can attest, not everyone who breathes and thinks uses social media.
I love the shopping convenience found in Casper. Those who constantly complain need only live somewhere where the shopping isn’t great to appreciate what’s here. Wind City Books downtown and Grant Street Grocery are two of my favorite locally owned spots, but there are many others. And when they don’t have what’s needed, the national chain shopping is enough reason to make Casper a shopping destination.
Ditto for the restaurant offerings. Living in a place where the only Sunday dining currently is in a bar, it’s wonderful to have the landscape we do. I’ve been reminiscing a lot lately, and I remember when we thought we really would have it made in Casper if we ever qualified for a coffee place with a green lady on the cups. Now just think how many of those — and others — there are.
And I also remember when there was an actual organized effort to get an Olive Garden here.
Those who know me the best already know this, but Bosco’s is the place that will always hold my heart. Back when Skinny Son was just a tiny little toddler with long, curly locks, Peggy Jane the Mom and Fritz the Dad came to town. They knew how much I loved Italian food and so they always made sure to take us there. After losing baby weight, I had a darling new top on, crisp white for summer with thin watermelon pink stripes. I loved that shirt. I was holding the rambunctious baby facing me and he reached down, put his hand in my red sauce, and handprinted it all over my chest.
Despite all of that and a ruined shirt the first time it was worn, Bosco’s is still my place. As is Casper, as it has been for 43 years.
