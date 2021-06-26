Talkin' with Sal: Gems of Casper

Much like I’ve been doing with Cookin’ on Wednesdays, I’m trying to leave Constant Readers with some reference type list stuff here.

This week we’ll talk about gems of Casper, where I have worked for 43 years and happily lived for the first 30 of those.

I love the Platte River Trails pathway system and wish I had used it more often. To think that you can get from west of Paradise Valley to the soccer fields in extreme east Casper on a path is unbelievable to me. I used to walk a stretch of it when Mouse was at practice. At the time, she thought she was going to play travel club soccer before she thought she would be a state champion gymnast and a varsity cheerleader. That stretch is especially pretty in the early fall when there are leaves on the trees.

I also biked a different stretch very close to the beloved homestead I never should have sold in Meadowlark Hills, where my kids were raised.

I absolutely love David Street Station and it is incredible to me that Casper has only had it for four years. While my own chair is vastly preferable to sitting on the artificial turf or a concrete tier, the gift that it is to the community is remarkable.