Talkin' with Sal: Gems of Wyoming

Where do I begin to tell you my favorite places to go -- and things to eat -- in this wonderful place we call home?
Many of these have had whole columns devoted to them, but I know that people are now reading us more than ever from outside Wyoming and that some may have missed something.
As Constant Readers are well aware, our travels within Wyoming do not in any way encompass the whole state, and the sector we almost never visit is the one that most out-of-staters want to see first.
So this is completely a one woman's opinion, homegrown kind of list.
It's very difficult to pick one favorite drive, because actually there are three, and one is in three parts.
For sheer spectacular beauty, without a doubt it's Highway 130 from Laramie through the Snowies, or as I have always referred to them, "my mountains." It's only open from Memorial Day-ish to the first big snow, and if it's raining in Laramie in September, it might not be a great idea.
For road funkiness, without a doubt it's Highway 77 over the top of Shirley Rim. It's a road with no shoulders and it's only a success if you come over a roller coaster hill and there are black cows grazing in the road. But it's a must at least once every football season, and don't wait until the weather is iffy.
And speaking of football season, the best drive anywhere is the drive in three parts from the homestead to Laradise. Road one is the quickest, just 87 miles on the "big road," to Highway 34 just south of Wheatland. Road two is maddeningly slow if there is traffic in front of you, but it's through Sybille Canyon, and if you're lucky, there will be elk or bison in the pens or lounging under the trees, and mountain goats in the rocks on the north side of the road. And then road three, of course, is the fix-the-makeup, put in the CD, find the peeps, why can't we be there yet 17 short miles on Highway 287 to the best college town in America.
Okay, enough about driving.
Food.
For the sake of consistency, we'll start at the end of the Highway 130 drive at the Historic Wolf Hotel in Saratoga. It will be the best meal you've had in a long while, and the staff is terrific and friendly. If you time it right, plan your dinner around a stay in one of the 10 rooms, which go really quickly in the summer. They plan to be open for lunch and dinner every day but Sunday. Like most in the service industry, they are dealing with a staffing shortage currently, so if you're going from a ways away, be sure to call ahead to (307) 326-5525, to check hours and also the availability of rooms if you'd like to make a getaway out of it. And if he's not in the river fishing, you might get lucky and see world famous author C.J. Box and his bride, Laurie, having a bite or a sip there as well.
The best burgers in the state by far are at Born in a Barn in Laramie, which arrived long after I left. It's at the tracks at 100 E. Ivinson, and although many like it for its vast array of wings, the burgers are my absolute favorite. They, too, are open for lunch, and the bar is open late. To check, call (307) 460-3604.
There are so many good restaurants in Wyoming that you (me) could make a vacation just out of driving around and eating. Sounds absolutely perfect to me.
For years, especially since moving to Converse County, I've been hearing about the Miners & Stockmen's Steakhouse in Hartville. It's in the oldest bar in Wyoming, according to legend, but the food served for dinner only is just remarkably delicious. Absolutely make a reservation, (307-836-2008), especially if you're driving from a distance, like most of their regulars do. The beauty is they are open on Sunday nights, when so many other restaurants are not. And although your appetizer and salad and steak will leave you miserably full, you must -- must -- have a homemade dessert, even if it's boxed to go.
Depending on where you start out, there are two ways to get to Hartville from I-25, south to Orin Junction and take 18/20 to 270, or further south on the interstate to Dwyer Junction and then 15 miles on Highway 26 to Guernsey.
Going there was on my bucket list for a very long time, and now that I've been, going back is at the top. But I also want to revisit Svilar's in Hudson, where my parents took us as kids, and so many other great places around the state.