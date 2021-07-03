Talkin' with Sal: Gems of Wyoming

And speaking of football season, the best drive anywhere is the drive in three parts from the homestead to Laradise. Road one is the quickest, just 87 miles on the "big road," to Highway 34 just south of Wheatland. Road two is maddeningly slow if there is traffic in front of you, but it's through Sybille Canyon, and if you're lucky, there will be elk or bison in the pens or lounging under the trees, and mountain goats in the rocks on the north side of the road. And then road three, of course, is the fix-the-makeup, put in the CD, find the peeps, why can't we be there yet 17 short miles on Highway 287 to the best college town in America.

For the sake of consistency, we'll start at the end of the Highway 130 drive at the Historic Wolf Hotel in Saratoga. It will be the best meal you've had in a long while, and the staff is terrific and friendly. If you time it right, plan your dinner around a stay in one of the 10 rooms, which go really quickly in the summer. They plan to be open for lunch and dinner every day but Sunday. Like most in the service industry, they are dealing with a staffing shortage currently, so if you're going from a ways away, be sure to call ahead to (307) 326-5525, to check hours and also the availability of rooms if you'd like to make a getaway out of it. And if he's not in the river fishing, you might get lucky and see world famous author C.J. Box and his bride, Laurie, having a bite or a sip there as well.