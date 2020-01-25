Talkin' with Sal: Grab and go

Each night after work, I change out of my work clothes.
This dates back to childhood, when there were school clothes, play clothes and church clothes, and the three never intersected.
More often than I should admit, the changing involves one of my many snuggly winter robes and slippers. Then it’s an easy transition to dinner, perhaps some TV, always reading and loafing the evening away.
Last week, I decided to get some stuff done, so instead of the robe ensemble, I reached for the T-shirt drawer. They were so crammed in that I couldn’t see what was there or find what I was hunting.
In a span of about five minutes, I had refolded every shirt, piled them by category — good (no stains), cleaning, evening (maybe a small stain but grocery-store worthy) — and made a larger pile that I no longer wanted.
After all, for a girl who never “works out” and rarely wears a T-shirt other than for cleaning or evening, how many does one person really need?
Unfortunately, the friend entered the bedroom just about then to change an unreachable light bulb. He saw the stack of rejects and took fully half.
But at least they are no longer crowding my drawer.
When winter coats were not at the forefront of anyone’s mind, I cleaned out my heavy coat closet and within minutes had a pile of five really, very nice women’s coats.
But because it was summer, I moved them to another closet and piled them on the floor.
Thanks to the reminder from the Casper Housing Authority, I grabbed those coats and took them in time for the Homeless Connect project last Friday.
The remaining T-shirts were piled where I won’t forget them, and will be added very shortly to other rejects from other drawers and closets.
I haven’t bought new clothes in a very long time, so they are not “fashionable” enough to resell. And I’d much rather donate than go through the hassle of online selling.
Lent does not begin until the very end of February this year. Soon, we’ll be seeing the ideas for donating and giving rather than “giving up,” populating social media sites.
But I’d rather not wait. If someone can use things now, then so be it.
I’m thinking that all of us have things that we can live without.
I’m thinking many of us might even know someone that those extra things would benefit.
I don’t really understand the whole “if it doesn’t give you joy,” theory. Mine is more along the line of “if you can’t open your drawer,” theory.
Here’s to the end of the relentless month of January. Even though February has 29 days this year (happy leaping!), it will not be as everlasting as January.
Fix a beverage, grab a garbage bag or big box, and get with it. One drawer a night takes just minutes. It will make a difference.
