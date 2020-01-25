Talkin' with Sal: Grab and go

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But because it was summer, I moved them to another closet and piled them on the floor.

Thanks to the reminder from the Casper Housing Authority, I grabbed those coats and took them in time for the Homeless Connect project last Friday.

The remaining T-shirts were piled where I won’t forget them, and will be added very shortly to other rejects from other drawers and closets.

I haven’t bought new clothes in a very long time, so they are not “fashionable” enough to resell. And I’d much rather donate than go through the hassle of online selling.

Lent does not begin until the very end of February this year. Soon, we’ll be seeing the ideas for donating and giving rather than “giving up,” populating social media sites.

But I’d rather not wait. If someone can use things now, then so be it.

I’m thinking that all of us have things that we can live without.

I’m thinking many of us might even know someone that those extra things would benefit.

I don’t really understand the whole “if it doesn’t give you joy,” theory. Mine is more along the line of “if you can’t open your drawer,” theory.