Talkin' with Sal: Grateful and lucky

I went by myself to Burlington on a beautiful fall Friday afternoon.
I didn't even know where it was other than it was a long, long ways from Casper.
I sat in the bleachers. Parents and town folk sitting around me thought I was the new art teacher, because they knew everybody else in town and they didn't know me.
I went to Cokeville, which is closer to Idaho by millions of miles than it is to Casper.
There, I met a kid who played for the Panthers who was coached by his dad, who also played for the Panthers. That happens a lot in Wyoming, where generations stay where they are, all play for the same school, and are happy about it.
Frank Gambino and I went to Afton, again a place I had never been, for Rulon Gardner's "welcome home picnic," after he won an Olympic gold medal. It was an unbelievable day.
In 43 years, there have been a lot of unbelievable days. Most involve Wyoming people, no matter how close to a border they might live.
How did I get to this day, able to retire on my own terms at the place I started?
Well, first, I'm grateful to my parents, who put a priority on higher education above all else. The fact that they have a writer, a doctor and a teacher is no accident, and I'm the only one with "just" a bachelor's degree.
I remember reading not one but two print newspapers every day at Nana's in Michigan in the summer. The Detroit Free Press was on the porch when we woke up, and we read it at the dining room table while we had tea and English muffins with expensive jam. Then, in the late afternoon while we waited for Bapa to get home from work, the Detroit News was slipped through the mail slot in the front door and we read it on the swing on the covered front porch.
Back home, the Laramie Daily Boomerang gave me all the news I needed about our beloved Plainsmen and Cowboys and who was getting married, complete with long, detailed write-ups about what people wore and the flowers they carried. Later, I'd hang out at sports editor Bob Hammond's desk. He had this magical box on the edge of his desk where used black and white glossy photos were tossed. He invited me to take what I wanted, and I got some dandies of Fritz the Dad, usually yelling, usually with a vein bulging in his neck.
Newspapers with messy ink and wrinkly paper have been part of my everyday routine since I could read. And reading on my phone is just not the same.
Where do I get my ideas, many ask.
Well, mostly from regular life, but the specific ideas often come in the shower on Friday morning. Lately, however, if something cool happens before Friday, I text myself so that I don't forget.
So what do I remember?
I remember that this is the place I was, and came back to, when I met my ex-husband on a blind date set up by a coworker.
This is the place I was, and came back to, when I found out my beloved Fritz the Dad was sick and wouldn't get better. I was gone a total of five weeks during that summer from hell, from diagnosis the Friday before Memorial Day to death the week before Labor Day. When it was over, I wrote about it as my Cookin' column, because this space did not yet exist.
This is the place I was, and came back to, when my marriage of less than 18 years ended four months after Dad died. I hauled every female employee here into the conference room, shut the door, and broke the news that mine would be the first (and still only) divorce in my Catholic, til death do us part family. All supported my kids and me as we navigated the new deal.
And this is the place I was, on Oct. 4, 2001, when my desk phone rang and an old acquaintance from the back shop invited me on a date (dinner at the Paisley Shawl, Anne Murray at the Casper Events Center). He's still the best proofreader I know, but now lets the many paragraphs that begin with "So," slide after almost 20 years.
I remember how very different the experiences were of my two children graduating from high school. As the graduation of the youngest loomed more than 10 years ago, I found myself an emotional puddle. Who would I have to make midnight breakfast burritos or pancakes for? Who would I have to beg to come out of her closed-door room multiple times an evening?
Both, as you know, are thriving, and despite daily threats through middle school and high school, are still here with no imminent plans to relocate.
I just wrote about all of the feelings I had as my last was leaving the nest, and the reaction I got was stunning. Many said that I wrote exactly what they were feeling and could not put into words.
Then, in the span of exactly four weeks and as a brand-new empty nester, I sold one home, bought another, packed and moved to a different county -- substantially alone. Many thought I was nuts, but some readers found an independence they didn't know they had after reading my step-by-step method.
My life has been enriched because of Constant Readers. The calls, the notes, the emails -- it's really good to know that someone has been reading all of this time. I may be leaving the paper, but I'm not leaving Wyoming. The friend is still going to work, because he says I would spend all of his money if he didn't. Follow me on Facebook for life and travel updates, and Twitter for acerbic, short jabs, mostly about sports or poorly run local government. If you want or need my personal email, find me and I'll be happy to share it.
I am grateful beyond measure to have had a job that I love, in a place that I love. I know that I am incredibly lucky, especially in this ever changing business.