Talkin' with Sal: Grateful and lucky

So what do I remember?

I remember that this is the place I was, and came back to, when I met my ex-husband on a blind date set up by a coworker.

This is the place I was, and came back to, when I found out my beloved Fritz the Dad was sick and wouldn't get better. I was gone a total of five weeks during that summer from hell, from diagnosis the Friday before Memorial Day to death the week before Labor Day. When it was over, I wrote about it as my Cookin' column, because this space did not yet exist.

This is the place I was, and came back to, when my marriage of less than 18 years ended four months after Dad died. I hauled every female employee here into the conference room, shut the door, and broke the news that mine would be the first (and still only) divorce in my Catholic, til death do us part family. All supported my kids and me as we navigated the new deal.

And this is the place I was, on Oct. 4, 2001, when my desk phone rang and an old acquaintance from the back shop invited me on a date (dinner at the Paisley Shawl, Anne Murray at the Casper Events Center). He's still the best proofreader I know, but now lets the many paragraphs that begin with "So," slide after almost 20 years.