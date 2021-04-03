Talkin' with Sal: Here's to new life

I didn't give up booze or ice cream or diet Coke or any of my many vices.

I didn't give up eating out, because last year I did and then didn't get to go back, even after Easter. Sad lesson learned.

What I learned by concentrating on prayer is that it doesn't work to carve out the same time each day. Stuff happens. Life happens. Work happens. Running a house happens.

But what I also learned was that anytime is the right time — in the early dawn of morning's first light, in the late afternoon between putting dinner in the oven and when it's ready, just before bed in the dark.

That's not shifting it to slivers of time, it's making it happen any time.

Life is precious. Those of us who know someone who died of heart disease or cancer or COVID in the last year know this.

I talked to a longtime friend in the morning and he was dead that night.

Two others died before I knew they were sick.

My favorite Easter decoration of all is a greeting card from my very clever sister-in-law.

In typewritten font on a white background, all it says is "BRB." — Jesus.