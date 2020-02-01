Talkin' with Sal: Hold them close, even from afar

It was a regular Sunday, and then it wasn't.
It was the 23rd anniversary of Fritz the Dad's biggest professional accomplishment. I looked around the house and spotted the photo of him and Peggy Jane the Mom holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the post-game team party, both looking as happy as I had ever seen them. I shared the picture on social media because, really, it's not a photo that is in every daughter's living room. And there are only 54 of those trophies. (Theirs was the 31st.)
Then the friend called as I was preparing the chicken green chile enchiladas for Sunday supper.
He had the Pro Bowl on in the background and didn't really hear what the announcers were saying.
I called up Twitter and was stunned.
Kobe Bryant, 41, dead.
I called him back and then turned the television on, switching among channels. It was a stunning afternoon, made worse when the news that Bryant's 13-year-old was with him and that the total on board was nine instead of five. Five families altered forever — three teammates, one or both of their parents, another coach and the pilot. The hurt just kept multiplying.
I am not an NBA fan. Never have been. At all.
But I know who Kobe Bryant is. That he is Catholic, that sexual assault charges were dropped early in his career. I know his marriage had its difficulties and was repaired. I know he was the father of four daughters.
I know that he was larger than life in LA.
I felt worse for the people for whom the NBA is their everything, much like football is for me. Their king is gone.
The single circumstance that made this so relatable was that he was on his way to his daughter's basketball game. For nearly a dozen years, my sister and brother-in-law were involved heavily in the time and money drain that is AAU club basketball. Their son, Big Jack, was exceptionally good and they drove him multiple times a week from Green Bay to Milwaukee just to practice. Summers were spent flying as inexpensively as possible to tournaments literally all over the country. They saw it as an investment in his future, perhaps one day earning him an NCAA scholarship. (He has one, just not for basketball).
Not everyone flies to tournaments in a private helicopter. Plenty of Wyoming hockey, baseball, soccer, basketball, ice skating, gymnastics and other families spend hours and days on highways in nasty weather, getting to club games, matches, competitions and meets. They do it because they love their kids. And hopefully they do it because it gives them time to spend together as a family, cruising down the highway weekend after weekend.
Luminaries from all walks of life have preached the same message this week. It bears repeating.
Tell the ones you love that you love them. Every day. Every night. Every time you leave. Every time you return. Every time.
