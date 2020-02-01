Talkin' with Sal: Hold them close, even from afar

It was a regular Sunday, and then it wasn't.

It was the 23rd anniversary of Fritz the Dad's biggest professional accomplishment. I looked around the house and spotted the photo of him and Peggy Jane the Mom holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the post-game team party, both looking as happy as I had ever seen them. I shared the picture on social media because, really, it's not a photo that is in every daughter's living room. And there are only 54 of those trophies. (Theirs was the 31st.)

Then the friend called as I was preparing the chicken green chile enchiladas for Sunday supper.

He had the Pro Bowl on in the background and didn't really hear what the announcers were saying.

I called up Twitter and was stunned.

Kobe Bryant, 41, dead.

I called him back and then turned the television on, switching among channels. It was a stunning afternoon, made worse when the news that Bryant's 13-year-old was with him and that the total on board was nine instead of five. Five families altered forever — three teammates, one or both of their parents, another coach and the pilot. The hurt just kept multiplying.

I am not an NBA fan. Never have been. At all.