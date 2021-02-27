Talkin' with Sal: Hoopin' it up

I picked a doozy to go to my first basketball game with a mask.
Having won just three games all season, the home team faced long, tall odds to get to the state tournament in this strangest of strange years.
This year, the regional tournaments were modified and teams first faced a "lose and you're out" situation, regardless of season record.
So the mid-afternoon tip-off drew lots and lots and lots of supporters for the other team.
From the first tip, it was clear that the favorite cheer of those visiting moms was "travel."
The home team raced out to a stunning 9-0 lead. At the end of the first quarter, it was 16-2. The second quarter proved troublesome, and the home boys scored just 3 points. So with 16 minutes of game time left, it appeared that this most challenging season would end.
But this year more than any other, things are not as they appear.
Life goes on. The booster club cake raffle took place. Warmup music of "Thunderstruck" blared.
Little kids still ran around on the end line, bringing in precariously full bags of aromatic popcorn and little cardboard trays of goopy nacho cheese from the concession stand.
Grandpas wore oxygen tubes under their masks. Many wore Carhartt coveralls after a long day outside in brutal, bitter wind.
The school superintendent and high school principal provided the play by play for the live stream.
School is in session. Sports are being played. Those are perhaps two of the very best reasons to live in the 307.
And the little team with almost no height and very little experience figured things out.
And isn't that the way we have all been for the past 50 weeks?
We've figured things out.
We figured out where to wear masks without passing out. How to worship. Where to shop. How to work every day in a nearly empty office. How to keep in touch with long-distance family (phone only for many of us).
The other team took the lead for the first time as the third quarter ended. The other team's parents continued to yell at the referees and its own players.
With a mask on, when you yell at the ref, they can't really see you doing it, but they can surely hear you.
The final eight minutes began, the home team trailing by one.
Would they just give up? Say "this is too hard?" Say "we've gotten over lots of humps, but this is one we just can't summit?"
With nine seconds to go, the score was 51-48. A sophomore for the team trailing drove the lane, hit a bucket and was fouled. Now it's 51-50. He missed the free throw, but the tallest player on the team, a senior with blonde locks flowing, grabbed the ball and laid it in.
With 2.6 seconds remaining, it was 52-51 in favor of the home team.
The horn sounded. The travel moms were stunned. The home team was giddy. The head coach put his hands on top of his head, overcome.
In this most unlikely of years, the team with three wins is headed to the state tournament. It's why you play the game, every game.
They persevered. And like it or not, so have we.
Here's to March and all of the madness it can possibly bring.
