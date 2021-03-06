Talkin' with Sal: I got shot

I got shot. And all I feel is grateful.
The Friend is an employee of a small school district, and was notified in early January that COVID vaccinations were available if he chose.
He got both of his doses and has had zero side effects.
Peggy Jane the Mom received both of hers in February and had zero side effects.
I was very aware that each county in Wyoming does things its own way, similar to the way each state has acted like its own independent fiefdom for a year.
I called the health department in the county where I live, told the very nice woman my age, and asked if there was any way I could maybe get in at the end of a day when they might have an extra dose or two. The vaccine has not been particularly popular where I live. The most recent evidence is a person on the street poll in this week's local paper, in which five of five said they were not getting the shot -- now or ever.
At that time, she told me I probably should wait.
Then our corporate office sent a memo saying we were classified as 1C essential workers. Within a day, I read a story saying that Wyoming was still at the beginning of 1B.
Then I read an unofficial post inviting anyone to come get a shot in my county.
I called again, and this time, explained my age and that by the CDC's ridiculously unfortunate measure, I was obese. Actually, have been since high school.
"Come on," she said. "You could have gotten it weeks ago."
Who knew being a big girl was such an advantage?
So I was the 10th car in line on a gloriously sunny, blue sky Wyoming day. A guy I've known for 19 years handed me a clipboard, told me which sections to fill out and that they'd be starting momentarily.
By the time i rounded the corner headed for the maintenance shop, there were 14 cars behind me.
At the entrance to the shop, a sign read, "Mask on, engine off."
Window rolled down, a tiny little leprechaun looking nurse greeted me, took my clipboard and verified the spelling of my last name.
Seconds later, she returned and asked if I had any good recipes. I told her how to find them.
With my left arm resting on my driver's side door, I inched up my short sleeve and it was over before I knew it began. She handed me a card, that same card that so many have so proudly displayed on social media, with the date of my second shot.
The hardest part of the whole thing was maneuvering through the shop to the exit. Volunteer firemen, who I also knew, directed me around a long table that seemed more like an obstacle course and out to the sunshine.
Everyone laughed. Very normal for anything having to do with me and driving.
While I was sitting in line, I texted the cardiologist brother.
"Really glad you're getting it. Very well worth it," he immediately replied.
We don't agree on things very often, and that meant the world to me.
Now, superstores in Casper are announcing over the intercom that shots are available. Now, 1C is a legit reason to get it right now.
I've always been impatient, and this was no different.
If you want to see your mom, if you want to travel, if you want to go to a football game, if you want to go to Sturgis, get the shot. All you'll be is grateful.
