Talkin' with Sal: I got shot

I got shot. And all I feel is grateful.

The Friend is an employee of a small school district, and was notified in early January that COVID vaccinations were available if he chose.

He got both of his doses and has had zero side effects.

Peggy Jane the Mom received both of hers in February and had zero side effects.

I was very aware that each county in Wyoming does things its own way, similar to the way each state has acted like its own independent fiefdom for a year.

I called the health department in the county where I live, told the very nice woman my age, and asked if there was any way I could maybe get in at the end of a day when they might have an extra dose or two. The vaccine has not been particularly popular where I live. The most recent evidence is a person on the street poll in this week's local paper, in which five of five said they were not getting the shot -- now or ever.

At that time, she told me I probably should wait.

Then our corporate office sent a memo saying we were classified as 1C essential workers. Within a day, I read a story saying that Wyoming was still at the beginning of 1B.