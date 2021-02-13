Talkin' with Sal: If ever there was perfect timing

Lent starts Wednesday.

And the timing could not be more perfect.

For those unfamiliar, the start date of Lent is not always the same, as opposed to Christmas, which is a birthday, so it's always the same day of the same month.

The start of Lent varies widely and I could not begin to explain the reasoning, except to say there have been years when Lent comes before Valentine's Day, which kinds of puts a kink in the ol' wining and dining and chocolates exercise.

This year, we are able to enjoy Valentine's Day and then Mardi Gras on Tuesday, which for Midwestern Polish folks means less beads and Hurricanes and more jelly-filled doughnuts.

Lent stretches through the whole, never-ending, 31-day month of March, and ends on glorious Easter Sunday, April 4.

So what would happen if everyone gave up being nasty this Lent?

What if the only thing to see on social media was pictures of grandchildren and recipes and Bernie in his mittens?

I know many who "take a break" from social media during Lent. But that just helps them, it doesn't really help the rest of us.