Talkin' with Sal: If ever there was perfect timing

Lent starts Wednesday.
And the timing could not be more perfect.
For those unfamiliar, the start date of Lent is not always the same, as opposed to Christmas, which is a birthday, so it's always the same day of the same month.
The start of Lent varies widely and I could not begin to explain the reasoning, except to say there have been years when Lent comes before Valentine's Day, which kinds of puts a kink in the ol' wining and dining and chocolates exercise.
This year, we are able to enjoy Valentine's Day and then Mardi Gras on Tuesday, which for Midwestern Polish folks means less beads and Hurricanes and more jelly-filled doughnuts.
Lent stretches through the whole, never-ending, 31-day month of March, and ends on glorious Easter Sunday, April 4.
So what would happen if everyone gave up being nasty this Lent?
What if the only thing to see on social media was pictures of grandchildren and recipes and Bernie in his mittens?
I know many who "take a break" from social media during Lent. But that just helps them, it doesn't really help the rest of us.
How about if we stopped before we typed something rude or mean or hurtful?
How about if we stopped talking rudely about the president who didn't get reelected?
How about if we stopped talking rudely about the president who did?
I live in a glass house and I throw plenty of sharp, heavy stones.
I would not advocate this if I didn't need to take the advice so badly myself.
Lent is about sacrifice.
Stopping what has become such a bad habit shouldn't be sacrifice, but for some, it might be.
I love Twitter as a form of communication. I love getting the point across in 140 characters.
But I can certainly be better with my sniper-directed barbs.
I can be better with wondering who I will harm with my comments.
Can you?
In the future (hopefully the near), when we remind our grandkids that they lived through a pandemic and wind chills of 36 below and a divided country all in the same year, maybe we could also tell them that finally, finally, people stopped being rude and nasty online.
Maybe we could tell them that for 46 days in the deep, dark winter of 2021, believers and nonbelievers alike spent more time helping and building up and less time complaining and tearing down. And that after the 46 days, the kindness continued.
Growing up, Lent was about giving up candy and eating cardboard fish sticks for lunch on Fridays. It was about going to the earliest Mass and then wearing a giant cross of ashes on our foreheads all day long on Ash Wednesday.
This year, alas, there are no crosses of ash, just a sprinkling on the tops of our heads to avoid skin to skin contact.
Regardless of where the ash is, the reminder is the same.
We are all sinners, and there is always another chance for redemption.
