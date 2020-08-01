Talkin' with Sal: In a state of mourning

Along with yellow roses, a Mass and absolutely no eulogies and no cremation, among my own funeral stipulations was that he would be the celebrant.

After all, he concelebrated my wedding, and it is not his fault that the marriage is no more.

He brashly walked into the lobby at my place of work and offered me another job when I was perfectly happy with the one I had.

Decades later, he offered me yet another job while sitting at a University of Wyoming Hall of Fame banquet.

He loved my family, all of us.

He was smart, and he knew it.

But that's not what I cared about. It may be what I cared about the least.

He had this twinkle in his eyes that was mesmerizing. He smiled often and laughed a lot.

He loved life, whether it was on his farm or on the golf course or at a football game.

In "retirement," he traveled the state, filling in for priests. His requests far outnumbered the hours in a Sunday.

He was beloved in Torrington, where he managed St. Joseph's Children's Home and brought it to its preeminent place in treatment of emotionally disturbed children.