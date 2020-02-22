Talkin' with Sal: It's finally here

Lent begins on Wednesday, and it seems like it has taken longer this year to arrive.
Its start is always on a Wednesday (thus Ash Wednesday), but its date follows some mystical calendar that even "devout" Catholics don't fully grasp. Often, it's already Lent on Valentine's Day, but now here we are, already at February 26 before it begins.
Easter is April 12, and from Wednesday until then, believers will be entering a period of at least being more mindful of certain behaviors, if not downright abstinent.
In the last decade or so, the idea of being more selfless and less selfish has taken hold. Now, instead of giving up candy, children might save their allowance for a nonprofit in their community.
Instead of giving up all alcohol, all desserts and all -- gasp! -- coffee at once*, women might take one piece out of their closet or dresser each day and donate it to a thrift shop or homeless shelter. Another great idea is to collect one food item a day in a box and give that to a food pantry just before Easter.
*(Really, I cannot fathom doing all three of those in the same year, but I know somewhere godlier women than I are having a go at it).
Instead of watching yet one more basketball game between two teams that don't matter, someone might volunteer to shovel a driveway or drive a senior neighbor to the store.
You have free articles remaining.
There are literally limitless ways for one to be more selfless.
Prayer is a great way to start.
It's hard -- so hard -- to set the alarm any earlier than normal when dark is on the other side of the cozy nest. But setting it just 10 minutes early might allow for some quiet morning prayer, after the shower and before the coffee and newspaper.
Turning the television off 30 minutes earlier in the evening might allow for the same to end the day in a peaceful, contemplative manner. The world will not end if you don't check your notifications one last time before bed. And if, for some reason it does, you're probably better off praying anyway.
In my life, I have "given up" nearly everything I really enjoy at one time or another during Lent. In the younger years, of course, there was candy. And that morphed into desserts while I was in college, which nearly killed me. And then there were the ill-fated years when I gave up drinking, which nearly drove my man and my friends away.
Now, when I should "give up" everything I like anyway, it's hard to choose just one.
In addition to giving up, I'm also going to try to say yes more often -- yes to helping someone, yes to doing one extra thing, yes to making someone's way a little bit easier.
While Christians know that whatever they do pales in comparison to the sacrifices that Jesus made for us, a shift in behavior is a great mid-winter reset for anyone. And no matter if or what church you attend, that can't do anything but help.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas