Talkin' with Sal: It's finally here

There are literally limitless ways for one to be more selfless.

Prayer is a great way to start.

It's hard -- so hard -- to set the alarm any earlier than normal when dark is on the other side of the cozy nest. But setting it just 10 minutes early might allow for some quiet morning prayer, after the shower and before the coffee and newspaper.

Turning the television off 30 minutes earlier in the evening might allow for the same to end the day in a peaceful, contemplative manner. The world will not end if you don't check your notifications one last time before bed. And if, for some reason it does, you're probably better off praying anyway.

In my life, I have "given up" nearly everything I really enjoy at one time or another during Lent. In the younger years, of course, there was candy. And that morphed into desserts while I was in college, which nearly killed me. And then there were the ill-fated years when I gave up drinking, which nearly drove my man and my friends away.

Now, when I should "give up" everything I like anyway, it's hard to choose just one.

In addition to giving up, I'm also going to try to say yes more often -- yes to helping someone, yes to doing one extra thing, yes to making someone's way a little bit easier.

While Christians know that whatever they do pales in comparison to the sacrifices that Jesus made for us, a shift in behavior is a great mid-winter reset for anyone. And no matter if or what church you attend, that can't do anything but help.

