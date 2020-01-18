Talkin' with Sal: It's never too late

He, let the record show, never shared my worry. He has a full life of work, friends and service. He has a million interests. He is just fine.

He has oodles of patience to add to his many other positive personality characteristics.

Almost exactly a year ago, he invited the friend and I to Sunday brunch, in and of itself a very big deal.

When we met his delightful companion, I could barely conceal my joy.

I tried to not scare the ever-living daylights out of her but I fear that I did not succeed.

I tried not to "interview" her as we talked about her family, her interests and her work.

It was a lovely day, and one that now will be etched in the family memory book.

There is no rushing fate.

Patience is a virtue.

His grandmother and I have prayed daily that he would find someone with whom to share his life.

We prayed that someone else would love him as much as we do, and that his new family would enrich and enlarge ours.

We never failed to tell him that we were praying for him, even though he did not see the need for it.