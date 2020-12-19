Talkin with Sal: It's more than enough

She called just to apologize.
"I feel so bad," she said. "It's just not going to be the same this year."
Last year, Peggy Jane the Mom was in the hospital on Christmas Day.
My wonderful driver and I rumbled through the icy, foggy Midwest on Christmas Eve, frustrated and sad that convenience stores, fast food places and bathrooms were all closed, even on interstate exits. What about people who are forced to travel on that day, we wondered.
But we survived, and made it to the hospital at dark on Christmas Day. A couple of days later, we were able to take her home from the hospital.
This year, Mom is home, surrounded by help she doesn't really want and my sister and her family, who are the only reason she can still be at home.
"I could have shopped by phone like always," she said, "but I didn't want to put that burden on your sister to do all of that wrapping and making packages and mailing. So you're only getting checks."
All of my life, Christmas has been wonderfully, magically over the top.
Every detail has been perfect. Stockings, wrapped gifts with little notes attached, and as we grew older, annual pieces for different collections for the three of us kids. And it goes without saying that every menu was perfect, from the serving dishes to the presentation to the taste.
When I got married, I immediately assumed I would do the exact same thing for my family. Marrying someone whose expectation of the holiday is not the same as yours is "a challenge," to be polite.
Instead of talking about religion and money ahead of the engagement, I firmly believe that holidays should be high on the questionnaire.
So now I have little tiny people, as well as their parents, to "do" for Christmas, and it is truly the joy of my life.
The postal service has not been particularly helpful, and I was dismayed to learn last week that the biggest bottleneck of all is right down the road in Denver. So Christmas, which is this Sunday at my house, might be a bit incomplete.
But it will be Christmas nonetheless, because nine humans and a dog will be there.
Someone asked if we play games when we get together and I sheepishly admitted that we don't.
When the kids were growing up, we didn't, because that's not what my family or their dad's did on Christmas.
I gave games for Christmas gifts this year, with notes tucked in suggesting maybe they could pass the time on these dark winter nights we have ahead of us.
It's never too late to start something new.
It's never too late to say, "it's more than enough."
It's never too late to say, "thank you for everything you've ever done for us."
It's never too late to say, "the fact that I can call you on the phone is all the gift I need."
