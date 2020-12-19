Talkin with Sal: It's more than enough

When I got married, I immediately assumed I would do the exact same thing for my family. Marrying someone whose expectation of the holiday is not the same as yours is "a challenge," to be polite.

Instead of talking about religion and money ahead of the engagement, I firmly believe that holidays should be high on the questionnaire.

So now I have little tiny people, as well as their parents, to "do" for Christmas, and it is truly the joy of my life.

The postal service has not been particularly helpful, and I was dismayed to learn last week that the biggest bottleneck of all is right down the road in Denver. So Christmas, which is this Sunday at my house, might be a bit incomplete.

But it will be Christmas nonetheless, because nine humans and a dog will be there.

Someone asked if we play games when we get together and I sheepishly admitted that we don't.

When the kids were growing up, we didn't, because that's not what my family or their dad's did on Christmas.

I gave games for Christmas gifts this year, with notes tucked in suggesting maybe they could pass the time on these dark winter nights we have ahead of us.

It's never too late to start something new.