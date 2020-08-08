Talkin' with Sal: It's so cozy

There were waffles and pancakes and a tiny box cereal variety pack (love those!) and fruit cups for breakfast. PBJ makings (her favorite) and mac and cheese for lunch, mini corn dogs and tater tots for dinner. And four kinds of ice cream bars and ice cream cups with cookie crumb sprinkles.

So that part was handled.

I set up the tiny girl card table and chairs, giving her an extra chair so one didn't look so lonely and she'd have one to pile her stuff on. I got out the big plastic building blocks, the wooden blocks of different shapes, the little tiny Legos (which was a mistake), and all of the books (so many books).

Next I tackled the guest bedroom, which has been used as a library/storage room/catch-all far more frequently than for guests. I had Frozen 2 sheets and a Toy Story comforter in an online cart before deleting them.

Instead, I used freshly laundered sheets that I had and an old comforter still in its dry cleaner bag from my old house.

I dug through boxes and found an elephant in a Packers jersey and a Super Bowl XXXII bear and placed those on the freshly made bed, along with extra pillows to serve as bolsters.