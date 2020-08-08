Talkin' with Sal: It's so cozy

It was not very long, not even 48 hours.
But it was the best.
When the Daughter previously known as Mouse was growing up, I envisioned being a Nana. I expected that it would be different than my several times a year visits with my Nana, who lived 1,268 miles away for all but the first six years of our relationship.
I knew that I wouldn't be leaving, and despite her declarations that she was moving where she could snowboard one day and go to the beach the next, the Daughter stayed put as well. Falling in love with a Casper guy tends to do that.
So as Constant Readers are well aware, it was I who changed zip codes 12 years ago this week. But it was 27 miles, not 2,700.
And yet, Nana sleepovers have not happened with any kind of regularity.
That changed last weekend, when the 3-year-old was my house guest for two nights.
I could not have been more thrilled.
But my anticipation was tempered with the knowledge that my teeny tiny homestead is not very 3-year-old friendly.
Like all things I do, I concentrated first on groceries. I purchased enough 3-year-old food for approximately one month or one very well-attended toddler daycare.
There were waffles and pancakes and a tiny box cereal variety pack (love those!) and fruit cups for breakfast. PBJ makings (her favorite) and mac and cheese for lunch, mini corn dogs and tater tots for dinner. And four kinds of ice cream bars and ice cream cups with cookie crumb sprinkles.
So that part was handled.
I set up the tiny girl card table and chairs, giving her an extra chair so one didn't look so lonely and she'd have one to pile her stuff on. I got out the big plastic building blocks, the wooden blocks of different shapes, the little tiny Legos (which was a mistake), and all of the books (so many books).
Next I tackled the guest bedroom, which has been used as a library/storage room/catch-all far more frequently than for guests. I had Frozen 2 sheets and a Toy Story comforter in an online cart before deleting them.
Instead, I used freshly laundered sheets that I had and an old comforter still in its dry cleaner bag from my old house.
I dug through boxes and found an elephant in a Packers jersey and a Super Bowl XXXII bear and placed those on the freshly made bed, along with extra pillows to serve as bolsters.
The weekend before her arrival, I spent an afternoon making one of those fringe tie blankets, which were all the rage in years past. I had always wanted to make one and had purchased a kit years ago. I took it off the shelf and four hours later, she had her own blanket with lady bugs on a pink background on one side and purple fleece on the reverse.
It turns out, I didn't need one more thing than I had. I have enough 3-year-old food for a month. I didn't need one extra toy or one extra activity or one extra hairbrush.
Both nights, we read books, left a big light on in the hall and the door open, and she never moved until morning.
The second night, I tucked her in with her own blanket that she brought and the blanket I made her. I explained to her that it was hers, just for her, and that she could leave it at Nana's so it would always be waiting for her.
And then I asked her if everything was OK and if she needed anything. She looked at me with her perfectly round angelic face and said, "It's so cozy."
Nana life is the best life.
