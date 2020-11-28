Talkin' with Sal: It's so easy to do

Since March, many have been looking inward.

Obviously, you are safe at home because that's the safest place to be. Many literally cannot leave their homes.

But many, too, have lost jobs or hours, lost tips or side hustles, lost their only income or extra income that they've come to rely on.

There are so many ways to help without leaving the house or putting your safety at risk. Picking up the phone to check on folks and ordering groceries in are easy ways.

For those who do not live where groceries are delivered (my hand is raised), it's as simple as ordering online and sitting in your car with your mask on while someone wearing a mask brings groceries to your car. It's what I've been doing primarily since March.

But there are some who just cannot afford groceries. There are some for whom 24 little items in their pantry would make a world of difference.

So how do you do it and stay safe?

I will show you. This is also a great idea for families, showing the children how good it feels to help others. For homeschooling moms, it can be a great lesson in compassion.

Choose a large box, reusable grocery bag or new laundry basket.