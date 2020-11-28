Talkin' with Sal: It's so easy to do

Since March, many have been looking inward.
Obviously, you are safe at home because that's the safest place to be. Many literally cannot leave their homes.
But many, too, have lost jobs or hours, lost tips or side hustles, lost their only income or extra income that they've come to rely on.
There are so many ways to help without leaving the house or putting your safety at risk. Picking up the phone to check on folks and ordering groceries in are easy ways.
For those who do not live where groceries are delivered (my hand is raised), it's as simple as ordering online and sitting in your car with your mask on while someone wearing a mask brings groceries to your car. It's what I've been doing primarily since March.
But there are some who just cannot afford groceries. There are some for whom 24 little items in their pantry would make a world of difference.
So how do you do it and stay safe?
I will show you. This is also a great idea for families, showing the children how good it feels to help others. For homeschooling moms, it can be a great lesson in compassion.
Choose a large box, reusable grocery bag or new laundry basket.
Every time you place a grocery order, add something from this list.
Then, on Dec. 21 or 22, take it to a local food pantry. Call ahead to see when a convenient time to drop off will be, and then adjust your shopping schedule accordingly.
For Christians, Advent, or the period of waiting, begins this Sunday and ends Sunday, Dec. 20. It always spans the four Sundays before Christmas.
"Advent" calendars, some made with little surprises for children to find hiding behind each door, are labeled 1 through 24, to denote the 24 days before Christmas.
This is an Advent Food Box. But waiting to deliver until Christmas Eve may not be the most convenient thing for your local food pantry, no doubt run by volunteers who want to spend the holiday with their own families.
Make a list. Make a call. Make a plan. Find a box.
Here are 24 grocery items you might want to include. Of course you could take it a step further and tuck in personal hygiene products or tiny gifts. You could make it over the top by including a gift card to a grocer or butcher for a ham or a turkey or a roast, but that's completely up to you.
Some items to consider are:
- Box of cereal
- Jar of peanut butter
- Stuffing mix
- Boxed potatoes
- Macaroni and cheese
- Canned fruit
- Canned tomatoes
- Canned tuna
- Jar of applesauce
- Canned sweet potatoes
- Cranberry sauce
- Green beans
- Box of crackers
- Package of rice
- Package of oatmeal
- Pasta
- Spaghetti sauce
- Chicken noodle soup
- Tomato soup
- Can of corn
- Can of mixed vegetables
- Can of carrots
- Can of pinto or chili beans
- Granola bars
We are all waiting for good news. Here is a way to be that for someone else.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
