Talkin' with Sal: It's the building for me

I made my way down the center aisle, marveling at the beauty and stillness of that magnificent place.

After choosing a place on the center aisle, I immediately felt like I was at home.

I was raised in a two-parish town, with lots and lots of Mass options available.

The fisherman and football coach chose Mass times that best aligned with his schedule for the day, so we frequented both churches and nearly all of the Masses.

Most folks are creatures of habit and find themselves at the same Mass every week.

Before March, I preferred early Saturday evening unless it was football season, and then I went Sunday morning.

If attendance restrictions are still in place when the roads get bad, I will most certainly return to the every-other-week attendance at my own parish.

Don’t get me wrong. I am grateful for any chance to attend Mass. The eight weeks without was simply dreadful. Beyond no sports, the haircut and the manicure and pedicure, beyond eating out and traveling, without a doubt not being able to go to church was the thing I missed the most. By far.