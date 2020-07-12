Talkin' with Sal: It's the building for me

Imagine my delight when I discovered that a church was welcoming all to come, without making an online reservation, being a resident parishioner or receiving an assignment for which Mass to attend.
And when that church was the same in which I was married, my children were baptized and I attended for 30 years, it was that much more special.
We’ve been back at Mass since mid-May, and I have appreciated the opportunity.
It’s the best reason I have to wear a mask and the only one that I don’t complain ardently about.
But every other week attendance is not normal, and I dread that it has become “the new normal.”
Our parish church is tiny, with blue painter’s tape roping off every other pew, so that there is no one immediately in front or behind you. We limit two per pew, unless it’s family.
So because of the size, there are obvious limitations.
Even at St. Anthony, attendance is limited at 90 per Mass, but there are four from which to choose each weekend.
I arrived early, mask in place, and was asked to sign in and provide a phone number in case contact tracing became necessary.
The usher was a frequent source, and it was nice to see a familiar half-face.
I made my way down the center aisle, marveling at the beauty and stillness of that magnificent place.
After choosing a place on the center aisle, I immediately felt like I was at home.
I was raised in a two-parish town, with lots and lots of Mass options available.
The fisherman and football coach chose Mass times that best aligned with his schedule for the day, so we frequented both churches and nearly all of the Masses.
Most folks are creatures of habit and find themselves at the same Mass every week.
Before March, I preferred early Saturday evening unless it was football season, and then I went Sunday morning.
If attendance restrictions are still in place when the roads get bad, I will most certainly return to the every-other-week attendance at my own parish.
Don’t get me wrong. I am grateful for any chance to attend Mass. The eight weeks without was simply dreadful. Beyond no sports, the haircut and the manicure and pedicure, beyond eating out and traveling, without a doubt not being able to go to church was the thing I missed the most. By far.
The beauty of the Universal Church is that Mass is Mass, wherever you are. The celebrant shouldn’t matter, nor should the architecture of the church or the music that is chosen.
I know people who say that their “church” is in a stream or on a ski hill or in the middle of a lake. I get it. But for me, the church is an enormous part of my life. One that I never thought I would have to give up. And one that I am eternally grateful to have restored.
