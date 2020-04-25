Talkin' with Sal: Jets and a tiny mortar board

We almost took a road trip. But it would have crossed state lines, and we didn't want to go to jail.
The Air Force Thunderbirds flew a week ago from Greeley and Fort Collins south to Pueblo, zigzagging the skies above Denver to honor first responders and medical workers.
It would have been great to pull over in a parking lot, watch and come home.
Instead, I was fortunate enough to find the whole of the Air Force Academy commencement on YouTube, and watched the entire thing live on my itty bitty phone screen.
I watched the speeches and the sharply dressed grads. I marveled at how people are really now being commissioned into the Space Force, which sounds more like something I would have seen on the Jetsons cartoon of my youth. The ceremony was held with no parents, no grandparents, girlfriends, boyfriends or siblings in attendance. But it was held.
Right at the very end, as the "U.S. Air Force Song ... Off We Go," blasted through the speakers, an official quickly yelled, "Dismissed," white caps flew in the air and the Thunderbirds roared overhead, maybe a couple of seconds early. It was remarkable to see live, and also to think that even in the most choreographed moments, with the most powerful aircraft in the skies, not everything is exactly perfectly timed.
Timing is one of the things that folks will be talking about in 50 or 60 or 70 years, when they think of spring 2020.
The nephew was to have graduated in early June from high school, and then played in mid-July in an all-star football game in Wisconsin.
I was set to deliver my first commencement address, and I was humbled and delighted at the prospect.
And the oldest granddaughter was to have graduated from preschool in May. Now I know some think graduations for preschool are ridiculous. I am here to say that they are ridiculous only in the amount of cuteness squished into one room.
Fifteen years ago, I had the privilege of covering graduation at the Child Development Center of Natrona County, where children birth to 5 are provided early intervention and therapy services that they desperately need. They also practice tremendously valuable socialization skills, and eat snacks that look like caterpillars while seated at chairs about six inches from the ground.
There is absolutely no way that you would not be charmed by the cuteness of it all.
Although most would say not many stars have aligned this spring, those at the granddaughter's preschool had the great fabulous foresight of having class pictures and "graduation" pictures taken in February.
Thank God and praise the Lord.
So even without a ceremony and "Pomp and Circumstance" and cake and punch, we now have in our possession a photo of the oldest little in a royal blue mortar board, way too big for her tiny little head, and a matching "gown." She proudly holds a chalkboard with her name scrawled on it. And by some miracle, the photographer even coaxed a tiny smile.
Instead of complaining about what I have missed -- time with the little ladies at the top of the list -- I shall look to that photo as a reminder of all that is really good -- even today -- in this world. Hope you can do the same.
