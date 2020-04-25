Talkin' with Sal: Jets and a tiny mortar board

The nephew was to have graduated in early June from high school, and then played in mid-July in an all-star football game in Wisconsin.

I was set to deliver my first commencement address, and I was humbled and delighted at the prospect.

And the oldest granddaughter was to have graduated from preschool in May. Now I know some think graduations for preschool are ridiculous. I am here to say that they are ridiculous only in the amount of cuteness squished into one room.

Fifteen years ago, I had the privilege of covering graduation at the Child Development Center of Natrona County, where children birth to 5 are provided early intervention and therapy services that they desperately need. They also practice tremendously valuable socialization skills, and eat snacks that look like caterpillars while seated at chairs about six inches from the ground.

There is absolutely no way that you would not be charmed by the cuteness of it all.

Although most would say not many stars have aligned this spring, those at the granddaughter's preschool had the great fabulous foresight of having class pictures and "graduation" pictures taken in February.

Thank God and praise the Lord.