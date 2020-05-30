Talkin' with Sal: Jordan, NASCAR and golf saved me

I watched nearly every lap of both the NASCAR race from Darlington and the one from Charlotte the Sunday before Memorial Day. There was so much drama in each that I couldn’t believe I had not watched before.

Life is about choices, and given the choice between NASCAR and the Rockies, I’d pick the Rockies.

Between NASCAR and football, I’d pick football — always.

The first race I watched was the dramatic middle finger raise to the guy in the purple M&M’s car.

The second race, the guy who was knocked out of the previous race by the M&M was finally going to win after 600 miles — finally, he was going to put his demons to rest. And then, the race went to overtime, his teammate wrecked, and he was jammed up and didn’t win. Again.

How can you not feel bad for him? How can we not all relate to finally having that trip of a lifetime, that prom, that high school graduation, that wedding with 300 guests, ripped out from under us? We can and it is an awful, awful feeling.