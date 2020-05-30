Talkin' with Sal: Jordan, NASCAR and golf saved me

First, several apologies.
I apologize to Peggy Jane the Mom and other people who watch the NBA. Never have I ever watched a regular season NBA game.
I apologize to people who treat NASCAR like it’s their favorite sport. To the dive bars who have white poster board betting squares on NASCAR drivers and bartenders who wear team shirts for NASCAR drivers.
I apologize to people who love to watch golf on a regular basis, with its stuffy rules and outdated, boys club mentality.
I have become you.
As it turns out, Michael Jordan, two NASCAR races at Darlington and Charlotte and Peyton Manning and Tom Brady attempting to play golf in the pouring rain — they all saved me.
In March, I could not conceive a spring without the NCAA basketball tournament, without Major League Baseball’s opening day, without the NFL Draft from Las Vegas.
Now, I have adapted. I don’t like it, but I am trying.
So first was the 10 hours of “The Last Dance,” on ESPN. It wasn’t really sports very much, but it was a great look at the 1990s. After one hour, it became can’t-miss, appointment-setting television. I loved the sportswriter and sportscaster vignettes, the current, solitary interviews with the key actors and the swearing. And I wondered why I never bothered to watch Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
I watched nearly every lap of both the NASCAR race from Darlington and the one from Charlotte the Sunday before Memorial Day. There was so much drama in each that I couldn’t believe I had not watched before.
Life is about choices, and given the choice between NASCAR and the Rockies, I’d pick the Rockies.
Between NASCAR and football, I’d pick football — always.
The first race I watched was the dramatic middle finger raise to the guy in the purple M&M’s car.
The second race, the guy who was knocked out of the previous race by the M&M was finally going to win after 600 miles — finally, he was going to put his demons to rest. And then, the race went to overtime, his teammate wrecked, and he was jammed up and didn’t win. Again.
How can you not feel bad for him? How can we not all relate to finally having that trip of a lifetime, that prom, that high school graduation, that wedding with 300 guests, ripped out from under us? We can and it is an awful, awful feeling.
And then there was the golf in the rain. Thank God. If golf on television was always this much fun, I’d watch more frequently. But the whispering and the decorum and the mathematical engineering explanations of what is happening just do not make it that much fun.
I’m here for Tom Brady splitting his pants, for the swearing, for the tricked-out golf carts — and for Peyton Manning making fun of Brady.
Soon, I am confident that we will have real sports. Soon, I am confident that I will be watching teams I root for with players and coaches I know.
Soon.
And it will not come one day too soon.
