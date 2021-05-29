Talkin' with Sal: June, how we've missed you

And the Ford Wyoming Center also hosts powerhouse concerts Foreigner in late June, Dwight Yoakam outside in association with the Fourth of July weekend and ZZ Top in August.

Casper's neighbor, Mills, celebrates its 100th birthday on June 12 with family friendly activities throughout the day, live music and fireworks on the grassy area between the river and Wyoming Boulevard in Mills. Casper's own Aquile and country music's Sara Evans will highlight the evening musical lineup.

Speaking of small town summer fun, Deer Creek Days happens in Glenrock from June 25-27, with tons of fun and activities for the whole family, including a large craft and vendor fair, an art show, a 3-on-3 indoor basketball tournament and the ever-popular mud volleyball tournament next to (or in) Deer Creek, depending on how the ball is struck.

The summer farmer's markets are starting at David Street Station on Tuesdays.

There are a host of summer camp type activities for kids throughout the summer, including an impressive lineup of learning and fun from The Science Zone, which is headquartered in their new digs in the old furniture building at 222 E. Collins.