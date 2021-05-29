Talkin' with Sal: June, how we've missed you

Tuesday is June. Deep breath. Whoopee.
After the summer that wasn't, the summer calendar for this year is popping.
The backyard was everyone's summer spot last year, and there is nothing wrong with that. If I could fully screen in my tiny dot of paradise so that the mosquitoes didn't feast on me, I would love it a lot more. But still it's the best place for morning coffee and sun and reading. The sound of noisy lawnmowers and revving motorcycle engines and kids yelling at each other is lovely to me.
What really seems to be over the top locally is the music scene in the next several months.
Gruner Brothers Brewing has live music every Wednesday during the summer. Yellowstone Garage is hosting its weekly event, Rock the Block, on Thursdays. David Street Station has a series of live concerts primarily on Thursdays and Fridays during the summer, but notably, local favorite Chancey Williams -- with Brooke Latka from Kelly Walsh on the fiddle -- has moved his free concert date at the plaza to Wednesday, June 16.
Gaslight Social has a number of name bands in house this summer, including Eli Young Band and 38 Special.
The Ford Wyoming Center hosts the week-long CNFR rodeo and associated events in just a couple of weeks, including a free parking lot concert by country star Lucas Hoge after the rodeo performance on June 18.
And the Ford Wyoming Center also hosts powerhouse concerts Foreigner in late June, Dwight Yoakam outside in association with the Fourth of July weekend and ZZ Top in August.
Casper's neighbor, Mills, celebrates its 100th birthday on June 12 with family friendly activities throughout the day, live music and fireworks on the grassy area between the river and Wyoming Boulevard in Mills. Casper's own Aquile and country music's Sara Evans will highlight the evening musical lineup.
Speaking of small town summer fun, Deer Creek Days happens in Glenrock from June 25-27, with tons of fun and activities for the whole family, including a large craft and vendor fair, an art show, a 3-on-3 indoor basketball tournament and the ever-popular mud volleyball tournament next to (or in) Deer Creek, depending on how the ball is struck.
The summer farmer's markets are starting at David Street Station on Tuesdays.
There are a host of summer camp type activities for kids throughout the summer, including an impressive lineup of learning and fun from The Science Zone, which is headquartered in their new digs in the old furniture building at 222 E. Collins.
We've been mask-free at Mass for a couple of weeks now. There were more than 700 Bronco fans -- and a couple who weren't -- who came out in support of kids and to see Broncos Hall of Famer Terrell Davis at the Boys & Girls Club Reverse Raffle & Auction last weekend. It was by far the largest local fundraiser since the pandemic. People were so happy to be out and doing things.