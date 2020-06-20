Talkin' with Sal: Juneteenth, summer & Fritz

For years, he came in, peered through the glass partition that separates the lobby from the newsroom, and motioned me out.
Rev. William Pierce is a gem, a genuine gem. He once wore a gray T-shirt with a logo that all athletic departments everywhere hand out: “Property of ___,” and instead of saying, for example, “Wyoming Athletics,” it said, “Jesus.”
For years, he and his late wife, Lessie, organized Juneteenth festivities in Casper. As with many grassroots efforts, long hours, no credit efforts, it went the way of others trying to take over, with few volunteers and fewer participants. The last coverage of a Juneteenth celebration in Casper was June 2016.
In addition to the celebration, which for awhile included a march, proclamations, a barbecue, basketball tournament and music, the Pierces and their Wyoming Juneteenth Education Committee managed to get a hard cover history book about the day into every Wyoming elementary school and county library.
The book was written by Charles A. Taylor for children, but at just 32 pages, it has information that most of us don’t know and need to.
It includes a copy of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and the words to “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which according to the book is considered to be the black national anthem.
Here’s the deal about Juneteenth. It’s painfully simple, and anyone who doesn’t acknowledge it is just being obstinate.
The Fourth of July is about America’s “birthday,” and a day off, fireworks and red, white and blue and the Star-Spangled Banner.
My genealogy for my little European origin bunch is woefully, woefully inadequate. Maybe some day I should stop napping and reading romance novels and start researching.
But imagine having someone in your heritage who once was a slave. And then imagine those slaves and their parents and their children finding out, on June 19, 1865, that they were no longer owned by another human being. That they could move about, and get paid for their work, and learn to read and write and be free to do as they chose, not as they were told.
Rev. Pierce deserves our thanks. And we need to read the book by Charles A. Taylor, not just to our children, but for ourselves as well.
This weekend is the beginning of summer, and that deserves a huge hallelujah. It also happens to be Father’s Day.
Summer is the only down time there is for those in education and those who coach sports other than baseball.
Growing up, Fritz the Dad was like a drop of water in a hot skillet during the summer. He never sat still, always thought there was time for one more project, one more car to wash in the driveway, one more honey-do for his beloved Peggy Jane, one more fish to catch in a stream or Late Hattie or floating the Platte.
There was always time for one more breakfast cooked in a cast iron skillet over a grate in the Snowy Range, one more dinner out for his spoiled diva oldest daughter, one more lesson catching for his adored son, one more lesson on cutting the grass for his youngest daughter, who followed his every footstep and was his biggest helper.
Love your dad. Love your summer. Love your neighbors — all of them. As we have become painfully aware in the last months, tomorrows are not promised.
