Talkin' with Sal: Lights, movies and liberty

With very little looking, I saw that "Draft Day," was just starting, and that was that. It's my "Tombstone," which the friend could watch multiple times a day.

It was more poignant this time, because it was the first I'd seen it since Chadwick Boseman died in August.

"Vante Mack, no matter what," is a five-word symbol to me of not changing your plan because others think you're crazy. Of not installing flash when running the damn ball works. Of not being swayed by the loudest voice in the room. It was a fabulous way to end Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day was busy with Mass and fixing dinner for two. Then the empty evening debacle returned, and it was easy to find "Safety," on Disney+. Again, a completely terrific two hours.

When football returned for the weekend, I knew I had made it through the darkness. We watched undefeated Coastal Carolina play Liberty, and the Dolphins and the Raiders. We desperately need a two-giant-TV situation, but luckily, the go-back button served its purpose and literally within seconds of each other, we saw the old magic man, FitzMagic, get his head ripped off and still complete a pass to give the Dolphins an improbable, unbelievable win. And then we flipped and saw Liberty beat the mulleted, cocky Chants in overtime.