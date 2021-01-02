Talkin' with Sal: Lights, movies and liberty

How does one survive the holidays without children or grandchildren?
Flexibility and a full schedule.
But it wasn't easy to get there.
For more than a month, I had been pronouncing that we would take a light ride this year.
No trip to Wisconsin, no Wyoming bowl game, no reason not to.
So on Christmas Eve, just as dusk was falling, I grabbed the route I had made, a general map, the dog (and a hot beverage), and off we went with the friend driving and me with the directions.
I thought he would appreciate a route more than just driving around aimlessly in the dark. I think he did.
Before we even got out of the county, we passed our first "party house." Pickup trucks were everywhere, and I was so, so jealous of this big family who don't all live there being able to gather.
"Call 'em in," the friend joked.
The light ride was a huge success and I just loved the lights. When we got home, it was only 7, and without football on of any kind, I got a little panicky.
After a supper of chowder and eggnog, I would have rather gone up to bed and read, pretending it wasn't Christmas Eve, but the friend thought we should find a movie.
With very little looking, I saw that "Draft Day," was just starting, and that was that. It's my "Tombstone," which the friend could watch multiple times a day.
It was more poignant this time, because it was the first I'd seen it since Chadwick Boseman died in August.
"Vante Mack, no matter what," is a five-word symbol to me of not changing your plan because others think you're crazy. Of not installing flash when running the damn ball works. Of not being swayed by the loudest voice in the room. It was a fabulous way to end Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day was busy with Mass and fixing dinner for two. Then the empty evening debacle returned, and it was easy to find "Safety," on Disney+. Again, a completely terrific two hours.
When football returned for the weekend, I knew I had made it through the darkness. We watched undefeated Coastal Carolina play Liberty, and the Dolphins and the Raiders. We desperately need a two-giant-TV situation, but luckily, the go-back button served its purpose and literally within seconds of each other, we saw the old magic man, FitzMagic, get his head ripped off and still complete a pass to give the Dolphins an improbable, unbelievable win. And then we flipped and saw Liberty beat the mulleted, cocky Chants in overtime.
Football, as you are sick of reading, is family for us. Our football bowl pool is in full effect, with $5 per person on the line and contestants from young to old in a multitude of states.
We were disappointed when the family didn't get to go to Nashville for the Music City Bowl, but happy that the Big Nephew got home to see the matriarch and the rest of the family, although earlier than planned. My sister laid in groceries and it wasn't a pretty total at the register.
Here's to 2021. Here's to a full football schedule with as many people watching as stadiums can hold. Here's to all of the bowl games being held because people were responsible.
We made it through the darkness. This should be a breeze.
