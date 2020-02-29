Talkin' with Sal: Marchiest March shaping up

Then everything changed, my kids got older and for almost all of the last 20 years, the friend and I still went in February or March to "check on" mom. Truthfully, we went for sun and golf and coffee on the patio and dinners out and to keep mom company. She blessedly was independent and well enough to get around, chauffeuring us in her 33-year-old, four-door Omni with the crank windows.

This year the friend and I are going for golf and sun and to check on mom's house. She's working on getting stronger every day, but she won't be with us this time.

After that respite comes an overnight in Laramie with both kids and their others, and then another late-month weekend excursion with friends.

Yes, it's a lot. The darling dog, who receives VIP treatment as queen of her luxe hotel/spa, will not be impressed. But she, too, knows that you can only drive on icy, windswept roads for weeks on end for so long without a break.

It seriously cannot come quickly enough.

The one thing that unites us in the vast 307 is our extreme petulance about the weather. Yes, it's winter. Yes, it started in October. Yes, we are beyond sick of it. Yes, it's about to stay light later. Now if only the snow and wind would leave.

We'll be extremely broke when April arrives, but I suspect it will have been worth it.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.