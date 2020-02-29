Talkin' with Sal: Marchiest March shaping up

I have not been out of the two-county metroplex since Dec. 31. This is a huge problem.
Happily, that's just about to change.
For 33 years, Arizona has been a spring break destination.
In the early years, we would leave in the dark on Sunday morning immediately after the second of two state basketball tournaments. Having worked six 15-hour days in the previous two weeks, I would be wrecked but ready for a week of being with my kids and spoiling by my parents in the sun. In the olden days, I sat in the same maroon padded folding chair court side at the Events Center from 9 a.m. to midnight three consecutive days, two weeks in a row. It was a blast, but also mind-numbingly exhausting.
The kids would sleep in the back seat until at least until breakfast in Evanston. By late afternoon, we'd be in Riverside, California, and it would be time to work on Mouse the Daughter's hair, which had extreme bedhead by that point. If they hadn't changed in Henderson, Nevada, they'd shed their winter clothes for shorts and flip flops.
I looked forward to coffee on the patio in my bare feet and dinners out every night. It was the life, and I loved it.
You have free articles remaining.
Remarkably, the end of state basketball happily coincided with the week off for NFL assistant coaches, so whether it was from Orange County, Tempe or Green Bay, the parents were able to meet us for that week at their fishing retreat that was to be their retirement winter getaway. It was perfect.
Then everything changed, my kids got older and for almost all of the last 20 years, the friend and I still went in February or March to "check on" mom. Truthfully, we went for sun and golf and coffee on the patio and dinners out and to keep mom company. She blessedly was independent and well enough to get around, chauffeuring us in her 33-year-old, four-door Omni with the crank windows.
This year the friend and I are going for golf and sun and to check on mom's house. She's working on getting stronger every day, but she won't be with us this time.
After that respite comes an overnight in Laramie with both kids and their others, and then another late-month weekend excursion with friends.
Yes, it's a lot. The darling dog, who receives VIP treatment as queen of her luxe hotel/spa, will not be impressed. But she, too, knows that you can only drive on icy, windswept roads for weeks on end for so long without a break.
It seriously cannot come quickly enough.
The one thing that unites us in the vast 307 is our extreme petulance about the weather. Yes, it's winter. Yes, it started in October. Yes, we are beyond sick of it. Yes, it's about to stay light later. Now if only the snow and wind would leave.
We'll be extremely broke when April arrives, but I suspect it will have been worth it.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas