Talkin' with Sal: Masks at Mass and why I do it

Masks at Mass are mandated by the Bishop of Cheyenne, who leads all Catholics in the state of Wyoming. He used a team of consultants before reopening churches, which had been completely closed for eight weeks, in mid-May with restrictions.
I don't like wearing a mask, never have.
I waited months to buy my first one, and then only did so to get a pedicure and a haircut.
At that time, we were still barred from going to church.
Weeks later, when we finally were allowed to go to Mass, I wore it. The first night it was unseasonably warm, my glasses fogged up and I felt like I was going to pass out the entire time. But it was glorious to be back at Mass.
Our tiny parish has suffered through the pandemic while also being jostled on other fronts. The permanent pastor retired while on leave for medical treatment. He was temporarily replaced by a fill-in who has other duties. Then we were made a "mission," of St. James parish in Douglas.
What that means is that we share a pastor with other towns and do not have a resident pastor any longer. It also means that we lost one Mass a weekend, and now all are attending the same late Sunday morning Mass.
The Diocese of Cheyenne is suffering from an extreme shortage of priests, as are other dioceses around the world.
I am so grateful to be able to go to Mass that it's hard for me to complain about anything. Apparently others are not so inclined.
Last week, our brand-new pastor kept us after "school" like an unhappy teacher to tell us that there had been mask-wearing issues in other parishes that he serves. He was very direct and no one could have missed his point.
"If every person here in the church doesn't have a mask on next Sunday, I cannot stay. I have to leave and there will be no Mass," he said.
Since our former pastor departed, mask wearing has grown increasingly lax. No one wants to be a tattle tale, and one would think that adults would understand rules. It's obvious who is and who is not wearing a mask. This is not being judge-y, it's just fact.
I visited with one woman from our parish this week who said she is not afraid of getting COVID and doesn't understand why we have to wear masks in church.
This Sunday, I will get out of my car, lock the door and walk across the street while trying not to trip. In addition to fogging up my glasses, I have extreme depth perception issues while wearing a mask.
If I don't fall, I will take my place in church. And pray to God that others will follow along. It means that much to me. Does it mean that much to them?
