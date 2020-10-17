Talkin' with Sal: Masks at Mass and why I do it

I am so grateful to be able to go to Mass that it's hard for me to complain about anything. Apparently others are not so inclined.

Last week, our brand-new pastor kept us after "school" like an unhappy teacher to tell us that there had been mask-wearing issues in other parishes that he serves. He was very direct and no one could have missed his point.

"If every person here in the church doesn't have a mask on next Sunday, I cannot stay. I have to leave and there will be no Mass," he said.

Since our former pastor departed, mask wearing has grown increasingly lax. No one wants to be a tattle tale, and one would think that adults would understand rules. It's obvious who is and who is not wearing a mask. This is not being judge-y, it's just fact.

I visited with one woman from our parish this week who said she is not afraid of getting COVID and doesn't understand why we have to wear masks in church.

This Sunday, I will get out of my car, lock the door and walk across the street while trying not to trip. In addition to fogging up my glasses, I have extreme depth perception issues while wearing a mask.

If I don't fall, I will take my place in church. And pray to God that others will follow along. It means that much to me. Does it mean that much to them?

