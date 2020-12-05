Talkin' with Sal: Nana cocktails and the village

If you're not in the mood for comfort and joy, then this space isn't for you.

I spent 11 days in the metro plex of Converse and Natrona counties, and it was bliss.

Perhaps because I was so steeled for disappointment, it was the best 11 days I've had in a long, long time.

First came the feasts times two.

The shift workers came on Thanksgiving Eve and the Son and his love came on the evening of Thanksgiving.

I cooked enough food for approximately 20 each time.

When the grands are in residence, it is absolutely wild. They ate zero bites of the feast and immediately turned their attention to the couches which double as a gymnastics center, and of course the dog.

Their beverage of choice was exactly the same one that I was served on holidays by my beloved Nana -- 7UP with a splash of maraschino juice and a couple of cherries.

Then when the grownups had two pies and a cheesecake, they each devoured a bowl of plain vanilla ice cream.

In the mean time, we settled on a plan for family Christmas, so honestly, I could not have been more thrilled.