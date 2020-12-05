Talkin' with Sal: Nana cocktails and the village

If you're not in the mood for comfort and joy, then this space isn't for you.
I spent 11 days in the metro plex of Converse and Natrona counties, and it was bliss.
Perhaps because I was so steeled for disappointment, it was the best 11 days I've had in a long, long time.
First came the feasts times two.
The shift workers came on Thanksgiving Eve and the Son and his love came on the evening of Thanksgiving.
I cooked enough food for approximately 20 each time.
When the grands are in residence, it is absolutely wild. They ate zero bites of the feast and immediately turned their attention to the couches which double as a gymnastics center, and of course the dog.
Their beverage of choice was exactly the same one that I was served on holidays by my beloved Nana -- 7UP with a splash of maraschino juice and a couple of cherries.
Then when the grownups had two pies and a cheesecake, they each devoured a bowl of plain vanilla ice cream.
In the mean time, we settled on a plan for family Christmas, so honestly, I could not have been more thrilled.
Shortly after the second feast ended, I got my beloved ride back after a 23-day stay at the hospital.
And then it was time to decorate.
I had laid awake several nights devising a plan, which I was sure the friend electrician ladder goer upper and downer would dispute.
As it happens, the original plan that cost me sleep was scrapped fairly early on -- by me -- and instead, the 80-year-old heirloom china cabinet filled with fragile objects was moved.
There will be little girls for Christmas at my house and turning it into a magical wonderland was the only goal in my sights.
The friend thought I was insane. As the china hutch teetered on a small landing, overhanging with the possibility of trapping one of us against the front door, I honestly wondered.
But it was accomplished with just one water goblet from an unmatched set the victim of my whim.
The object was to make enough space for all of the years of the Department 56 Snow Village that Peggy Jane the Mom has lovingly gifted me each Christmas, one piece with accessories per year.
Since the move 12 years ago to a much smaller space, and frankly, several Christmases that were less than magical, I had edited what was out and what was not.
This year, sentimentality reigns and I wanted every single piece and every single accessory displayed.
It happened.
And it's beyond gorgeous.
The girls will arrive, and hopefully, for five minutes they will be spellbound. They will touch the cows and the goats outside the barn, and watch the man in the Packers colored stocking cap (painted by the Daughter) push the magnetic snow blower in a figure 8 around the driveway with the screechy motor.
They will see the magnificent cathedral, lit from within, and note the line of choir kids singing and the Nativity scene on the church lawn.
It will be Christmas, just like it has been for 2,021 years, and this year, who doesn't need that?
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!