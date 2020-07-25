Talkin' with Sal: Never waste a good cleaning

Moms are filled with wisdom, often offered but not appreciated until way after the fact.
I’ve tried and tried to guide my two grown kids as they navigate families in the time of a pandemic and economic slowdown.
I think what matters most now is what always should have mattered the most — making those around you feel safe and knowing they are loved, finding ways to entertain each other without a giant, expensive trip and trying to not worry about what tomorrow might bring.
Since I am the queen of all planners — and worriers — I’m pretty sure that advice has sounded hollow coming from me.
Peggy Jane the Mom is constantly sharing sound advice, usually without invitation.
It was at the tail end of a large gathering that she imparted this gem, which I had not heard previously, “Never waste a good cleaning by entertaining just once.”
I spent nearly all of the most recent week off cleaning, and then entertained twice at the end of the week.
I scrubbed three floors one morning, only to have the drywaller leave white powder and dust everywhere. But I knew the floor was squeaky clean underneath, so I just ran a quick mop and it was good again.
The drywaller was there two days in a row, repairing the giant hole that the plumber who is not a drywaller left. In any case, that wall looks much better now and is at least enclosed once more from the spiders and pipes that had been exposed.
And while I’m at it, I am no architect or contractor. But the need for sewer pipes in a kitchen still befuddles me, even though my dwelling is ancient. When I heard someone opine that my neighbors’ homes were not constructed in that manner, I was further stumped.
I determined early in the week that my pre-birthday gala with friends would not be catered by me. The friends were truly shocked, but after the cleaning, it was lovely to take small bits of time for a sit in the sun or a little reading instead of immediately getting into cooking mode.
I used a new-to-our-group caterer in Casper, who is absolutely phenomenal. And while she is deserving of high recommendation, she is not the only one in her genre, so I don’t think it’s fair to single her out here. When next we chat, ask and I will be happy to provide the name for you.
Our family birthday dinner out was as family birthday dinners out to tend to go with three tiny people — one painful sunburn, one cranky from a nap and one eating everything she could find.
I hope everyone at each gathering had fun. It was no multi-generational vacation to a water park or friends trip to Mexico, but fun was had just the same.
