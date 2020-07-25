Talkin' with Sal: Never waste a good cleaning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moms are filled with wisdom, often offered but not appreciated until way after the fact.

I’ve tried and tried to guide my two grown kids as they navigate families in the time of a pandemic and economic slowdown.

I think what matters most now is what always should have mattered the most — making those around you feel safe and knowing they are loved, finding ways to entertain each other without a giant, expensive trip and trying to not worry about what tomorrow might bring.

Since I am the queen of all planners — and worriers — I’m pretty sure that advice has sounded hollow coming from me.

Peggy Jane the Mom is constantly sharing sound advice, usually without invitation.

It was at the tail end of a large gathering that she imparted this gem, which I had not heard previously, “Never waste a good cleaning by entertaining just once.”

I spent nearly all of the most recent week off cleaning, and then entertained twice at the end of the week.

I scrubbed three floors one morning, only to have the drywaller leave white powder and dust everywhere. But I knew the floor was squeaky clean underneath, so I just ran a quick mop and it was good again.