Talkin' with Sal: New requirements for dream home

So we're barely into week four. How is everyone doing?
I am the world's most inflexible, angsty person. I am used to structure, and I can't deal with that being shut down.
Yes, I pray, and I know that prayer is supposed to outweigh worry, but my scales are always way, way off balance and especially now.
I try to "live your lives," but that life wasn't meant to be alone.
The dog gets really tired of me talking constantly.
The friend is perfectly fine in solitude and can't understand why I just can't watch movie after movie after movie, interspersed with napping and reading golf magazines.
Social media, of course, is a huge villain in all of this.
Instead of seeing just the bears and the hearts in windows, I see little kids and their parents and grandparents — who I absolutely know do not live in the same residence — doing jigsaw puzzles together, taking walks together, watching movies together, having dinner together.
I see grandmas babysitting their grandkids and hosting them for sleepovers.
The health care worker in the family says absolutely not. So that's the way it is.
My nurse friends try to explain why social distancing means from my family, too.
If I absolutely knew the end date, even if — oh man — it was July 1 or later, it wouldn't be OK but at least I would know.
But just like this came before normal people knew it was here, I have no idea who makes the decision or how it will be made that it has ended, that big ol' Sunday family dinners and hanging out with the littles, and missed Easter dinners and 5-year-old birthday parties will be OK again.
So now I have a new plan.
When I win the lottery, I am building "My Lottery Dream Home," updated to the pandemic version.
It will have three distinct wings and a central common area with lots of windows. The wings will be for the son and his new family, the daughter and hers, and a much smaller one for me and the dog.
There will be bedrooms for all with an equal number of baths and a living space in each. There will be small kitchens in each of their wings for when they want some space from Big Mama. Both kids demanded dorm-sized fridges when they lived at home and I absolutely refused, because coming through to get to the kitchen fridge was sometimes the only time I saw them for hours.
There will be a detached, mammoth garage for all of their vehicles and all of their toys — it is Wyoming after all. Big Mama will have one tiny attached garage space because I'm old and I'm paying for this whole shebang.
So I think this is a grand plan. A huge common living space with gourmet kitchen and formal dining for 10, and then a master suite for me. I see nothing wrong with this plan.
The children and especially their others are totally on their knees praying that this lottery win never occurs.
Immediate family to me will always mean my children, even if they are grownups living their own wonderful lives and even if we are 27 miles apart. And pandemic or not, no one is going to change my mind.
