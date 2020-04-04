Talkin' with Sal: New requirements for dream home

If I absolutely knew the end date, even if — oh man — it was July 1 or later, it wouldn't be OK but at least I would know.

But just like this came before normal people knew it was here, I have no idea who makes the decision or how it will be made that it has ended, that big ol' Sunday family dinners and hanging out with the littles, and missed Easter dinners and 5-year-old birthday parties will be OK again.

So now I have a new plan.

When I win the lottery, I am building "My Lottery Dream Home," updated to the pandemic version.

It will have three distinct wings and a central common area with lots of windows. The wings will be for the son and his new family, the daughter and hers, and a much smaller one for me and the dog.

There will be bedrooms for all with an equal number of baths and a living space in each. There will be small kitchens in each of their wings for when they want some space from Big Mama. Both kids demanded dorm-sized fridges when they lived at home and I absolutely refused, because coming through to get to the kitchen fridge was sometimes the only time I saw them for hours.