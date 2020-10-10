Talkin' with Sal: New road, 'new' eats

We arrived at exactly the same time that we would have going the other way.

It was five minutes to 5 on a glorious Saturday evening. We were greeted by a friendly woman who gave us a choice of two tables. We chose one where I could best see the action. The next folks to arrive were from Glenrock as well, a couple we have known for years. They told us it was their favorite restaurant and that they go frequently.

Within minutes, nearly all of the inside was full and the outside deck had tables of seven and eight (plus dogs).

The phone never stopped ringing. Before 5:30, one caller was told that the only availability was at 8:30 on the deck.

The food is amazing. The atmosphere is pure Wyoming. And the service was perfect.

When The Friend tells the waitress four times that "we will be back," you know it's good.

The meat portions were huge, cooked exactly to perfection and full of flavor. The soup and salad were both divine. The sides on the main plate were delicious instead of common space fillers.

And the homemade desserts -- indescribable. We both wish we would have gotten one of each to take home.