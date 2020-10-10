Talkin' with Sal: New road, 'new' eats

I have friends who forget to eat.
I am not like them.
Food is a passion of mine, right along with football and family.
Trying new places to eat, and finding new places, is one of life's pleasures.
Luckily, I found a man whose robust enjoyment of food equals mine.
For years -- years -- I have wanted to go to Miners & Stockman's Steakhouse in Hartville, known as Wyoming's oldest bar.
It's brilliant, really, because you get a drive and a meal all in one. Taking "rides" is another of my favorite things to do.
So without football -- yet -- we made our way to Hartville last weekend.
It was as much fun to see how enthusiastic The Friend was as it was to experience it myself.
In early fall 2019, which now seems like a different lifetime, I had the privilege of teaching a community ed class in Guernsey.
How a teeny tiny town like Guernsey ended up with a dynamo like Cheryl Woolsey Deuel is one of life's great mysteries. But it did, and she literally is involved in everything that happens in town.
As a thank you for my presentation, which included cooking football food and eating it with the class, she gave me a gift certificate to Miners & Stockman's.
So it was ordained at that point. But it was football season and then winter and then the virus, so the gift certificate stayed safely tucked in my jewelry box.
When our 19th dating anniversary approached, I decided that this was going to happen.
I looked up the mileage, figured out drive time, made a dinner reservation, and informed The Friend.
I thought we would take I-25 to the Guernsey exit, stop for a "rest" at Dwyer because thank God the governor didn't close that one, watch the coal trains along the road and see the beautiful country homes leading into Guernsey.
So we get in the car and The Friend says, "I think we'll go a different route."
I characteristically flipped my lid, but luckily it reattached in time to save the trip.
I had an atlas, so I made sure that we would still make our reservation.
We left the interstate at Orin (which is closed for "resting"), and took 18/20 to Manville, where we turned south on 270.
The Class 2A East activity bus driver knows all about that part of the world, but 270 was brand-new to me. It's a great little road, full of potholes that reminded me of 77 over the top.
It goes from completely flat to rolling hills to forest in a span of about 30 miles.
We arrived at exactly the same time that we would have going the other way.
It was five minutes to 5 on a glorious Saturday evening. We were greeted by a friendly woman who gave us a choice of two tables. We chose one where I could best see the action. The next folks to arrive were from Glenrock as well, a couple we have known for years. They told us it was their favorite restaurant and that they go frequently.
Within minutes, nearly all of the inside was full and the outside deck had tables of seven and eight (plus dogs).
The phone never stopped ringing. Before 5:30, one caller was told that the only availability was at 8:30 on the deck.
The food is amazing. The atmosphere is pure Wyoming. And the service was perfect.
When The Friend tells the waitress four times that "we will be back," you know it's good.
The meat portions were huge, cooked exactly to perfection and full of flavor. The soup and salad were both divine. The sides on the main plate were delicious instead of common space fillers.
And the homemade desserts -- indescribable. We both wish we would have gotten one of each to take home.
The restaurant is six miles from Guernsey, 123 miles from Glenrock. Open Thursday through Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m., year-round, and because of COVID, you do need a reservation. Call them at 307-836-2008 or email info@wyomingsoldestbar.com.
I know food. You will not be disappointed.
