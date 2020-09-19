Talkin' with Sal: Ninety minutes to remember

Even when just the 3-year-old spent her weekend with me, I got it out. She loved it. I didn't want her to feel lonely, so I set up two chairs. As expected, she dumped all of her stuff on the other chair while she ate her meals. She also used the table to build with blocks and do millions of other things.

This time, both E and A sat there for a quick minute. By the time I had their chocolate milk made in their matching pink and purple cups, they had lost interest in the tossed salad, spaghetti and bread.

So really, I don't need a table for eight if they don't sit more than five minutes.

They love my sectional, which is as big as the living room. They walk from end to end and jump and laugh. That's exactly what I had in mind when I bought it.

They both got into the recliner, where I spend way too many evenings, and discovered that it rocks in addition to the leg rest popping up with enough pressure. The two little tiny bodies managed to have enough torque to figure out the popping out and the rocking, and they laughed and laughed. That's exactly what I had in mind when I bought it.

It's kind of dumb that we only gather for food. But I'm not the grandma who's going to invite them to scale a 14er or hike the Bridle Trail. If they come, I'm going to feed them.