Talkin' with Sal: Ninety minutes to remember

It was just over six months ago that the world as we knew it changed.
Many, like me, thought it would be temporary.
Then the health care worker in the family said there would be no visits.
Then people said if family didn't live with you, you couldn't see them.
Then two weeks turned into 30 days and 30 more days and 30 more days.
Meanwhile, I saw other extended family groups continuing to gather, to share meals, to socialize.
I saw people flying and visiting elderly parents across the country and meeting grandchildren just born.
We wash our hands and wear our masks and have way too many Zoom meetings.
And now we are here.
Now, we gather as well. Not frequently, but we gather.
I invited the kids to Sunday dinner for the first time in a long time.
They both accepted. Then I realized that my table isn't big enough.
And that's the happiest problem I've encountered in a while.
Not that long ago, the six chairs were one too many. Then the Son found his life partner, and six chairs were just the right amount for the adults. So I found a little kid folding card table and four chairs in primary colors at a big box store and had to have it.
Even when just the 3-year-old spent her weekend with me, I got it out. She loved it. I didn't want her to feel lonely, so I set up two chairs. As expected, she dumped all of her stuff on the other chair while she ate her meals. She also used the table to build with blocks and do millions of other things.
This time, both E and A sat there for a quick minute. By the time I had their chocolate milk made in their matching pink and purple cups, they had lost interest in the tossed salad, spaghetti and bread.
So really, I don't need a table for eight if they don't sit more than five minutes.
They love my sectional, which is as big as the living room. They walk from end to end and jump and laugh. That's exactly what I had in mind when I bought it.
They both got into the recliner, where I spend way too many evenings, and discovered that it rocks in addition to the leg rest popping up with enough pressure. The two little tiny bodies managed to have enough torque to figure out the popping out and the rocking, and they laughed and laughed. That's exactly what I had in mind when I bought it.
It's kind of dumb that we only gather for food. But I'm not the grandma who's going to invite them to scale a 14er or hike the Bridle Trail. If they come, I'm going to feed them.
Way too soon after the meal, it was time for cake with ice cream. This greatly confused the 5-year-old, who immediately wanted to know whose birthday it was. It was their second family gathering of the day, and the first one celebrated their other loving grandma's birthday.
Ninety minutes after arriving, the goodbyes began. Instead of being too infrequent and too short, it was enough.
And these days, we are plenty grateful for enough.
