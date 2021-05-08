Talkin' with Sal: No service

If you want to get away from your husband or your wife or your mother, just get in the car.

Although we just wanted to "get away" -- not from anyone in particular -- we did just that a week ago Saturday.

It was glorious.

In 9 hours and 20 minutes, we drove from Glenrock to Lusk, Newcastle, Custer, S.D., and Hill City, S.D., our wine getting destination, and back. We got an incredible amount accomplished in that span of time.

We ate at a new to us place for lunch, which has been on my bucket list. It was phenomenal and we will go back. With its tin ceilings and no reservations and no credit card policies, it's like stepping back in time. We reminisced about the many spectacular meals we've enjoyed in our own historic hotel in Glenrock in the past. It's on the market once again sadly and currently not offering lunch or dinner or bar food.

We made reservations for our August biker extravaganza, more anxiously anticipated since we stayed home last year. We will stay in yet another new to us location, and are anxious to experience "rally" from that small town perspective. The fact that I walked in and got reservations is nearly a miracle and -- fun fact -- it's cheaper than the rate in Laradise for Labor Day weekend.