Talkin' with Sal: No service

If you want to get away from your husband or your wife or your mother, just get in the car.
Although we just wanted to "get away" -- not from anyone in particular -- we did just that a week ago Saturday.
It was glorious.
In 9 hours and 20 minutes, we drove from Glenrock to Lusk, Newcastle, Custer, S.D., and Hill City, S.D., our wine getting destination, and back. We got an incredible amount accomplished in that span of time.
We ate at a new to us place for lunch, which has been on my bucket list. It was phenomenal and we will go back. With its tin ceilings and no reservations and no credit card policies, it's like stepping back in time. We reminisced about the many spectacular meals we've enjoyed in our own historic hotel in Glenrock in the past. It's on the market once again sadly and currently not offering lunch or dinner or bar food.
We made reservations for our August biker extravaganza, more anxiously anticipated since we stayed home last year. We will stay in yet another new to us location, and are anxious to experience "rally" from that small town perspective. The fact that I walked in and got reservations is nearly a miracle and -- fun fact -- it's cheaper than the rate in Laradise for Labor Day weekend.
We saw a real life cowboy standing in the bed of a pickup, affixing a new American flag to its pole at the entrance to the Meng Ranch. We had passed before the friend asked, "was that a real person?" It sure was and it would have made a stunning photograph, but it's burned in my memory.
But for the Glenrock to Orin Junction stint, which got us much-needed, drive-through breakfast to start the day, the entire trip was on two-lanes. It's the preferred method of travel for many we know, but it seems like I'm always in a hurry and prefer the super highway. As we approached Orin Junction, the consequences of rest area closures became apparent. Two men outside an out of state pickup were both relieving themselves on the exit ramp. The narrow shoulder abutting the closed gates of the rest area were overflowing with giant motor homes, passenger cars and two pickups, whose occupants looked to be making a business transaction, transferring large boxes from one truck to the other.
I had all of the bullet points made for the itinerary, with the August reservations and mid-afternoon Dairy Queen spur of the moment additions.
On our way back, I planned to order pizza by phone from The Pizza Place in Lusk and pick it up on our way through for dinner at home. Although the activities bus driver has enjoyed it several times on his SEWAC jaunts, I never have.
But I discovered that for the entirety of the 46 miles from Mule Creek Junction to Lusk, there is no cell service. Just miles and miles of miles and miles, as the friend frequently opines.
So we pulled up on Main Street in Lusk, the friend ordered the pizza and we strolled the darling dog, who wanted to go in every open door and bar she saw. Then we sat on the bench outside the former Archie's Dairy Bar, where Charlie Starkweather ate his last meal as a free man before being arrested outside Douglas for his multi-state, multi-day killing spree more than 60 years ago.
When the pizza was ready, the employee brought it out to us on the sidewalk. That's some kind of delivery service.
On the way home, we watched a fierce early evening lightning storm over Laramie Peak, and hit torrential rain south of Douglas during which the temperature dropped 20 degrees in mere minutes.
Although the destination may have been outside the border, it was a great Wyoming day. Here's to many more very soon.
