Talkin' with Sal: Not just a date

One trait that plagues folks who work at newspapers is that we never know what day it is.
Back in the glory days, I took a newspaper off the conveyor belt in the back on my way out the door at night. Then, after closing Bob's Place, which stayed open just for us, or the Lounge, or Redman's, I'd read tomorrow's news before I ever went to sleep.
Now, we write things and they are immediately posted online. If a reporter or editor forgets to fix it, the same story will end up in tomorrow's paper with a misplaced "today." As an example, it would say, "in this morning's meeting," when it should say "in a Tuesday morning meeting," for Wednesday's print edition.
Yes, it gets terribly confusing.
We use a month/day/year configuration to make our stories ready for the copy editors and design folks, so those are always a day ahead. So when I'm in the drive-thru at the bank, I constantly have to ask the teller what day it is. When they don't know me yet, they look at me so weird. But eventually they figure it out.
So Saturday, Jan. 30, would have been my parents' 67th wedding anniversary.
I was struck by this when I prepared a 50th wedding anniversary announcement for a couple who were married in 1971. I was in my last year of junior high. How could that possibly have been 50 years ago when I frequently act now like I'm 21?
"Grow up," is something I wanted to do desperately when I was 10 and horning in on my parents' adult cocktail parties. But now that I am, it's the last thing I want to do.
Constant readers will know this story, but happily, we are gaining young, new readers, so I will repeat it. And now that we are digitally available everywhere, it's humbling to think that folks elsewhere might like to learn this as well.
My parents met in high school, when they had the same math class, and my dad needed my very smart mom's help. My mom was quite the catch, and many were in on the chase, according to family lore.
When my mom was in nurse's training, she contracted tuberculosis and had part of one lung removed. She was hospitalized for a very long time, and my dad, not known for his patience, waited for her to recover and heal.
They were married on winter break at Albion College, and spent their honeymoon ice fishing on Houghton Lake. Their photo is on a glossy, colored post card, which pops up every once in a while on eBay or in a cluttered tourist spot in that area.
Their marriage was built on unwavering devotion, faith and always putting family first. Even with the glamour that the NFL provided, home and family always took priority.
Home with each other is where they always wanted to be, from the first day to the last.