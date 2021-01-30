Talkin' with Sal: Not just a date

"Grow up," is something I wanted to do desperately when I was 10 and horning in on my parents' adult cocktail parties. But now that I am, it's the last thing I want to do.

Constant readers will know this story, but happily, we are gaining young, new readers, so I will repeat it. And now that we are digitally available everywhere, it's humbling to think that folks elsewhere might like to learn this as well.

My parents met in high school, when they had the same math class, and my dad needed my very smart mom's help. My mom was quite the catch, and many were in on the chase, according to family lore.

When my mom was in nurse's training, she contracted tuberculosis and had part of one lung removed. She was hospitalized for a very long time, and my dad, not known for his patience, waited for her to recover and heal.

They were married on winter break at Albion College, and spent their honeymoon ice fishing on Houghton Lake. Their photo is on a glossy, colored post card, which pops up every once in a while on eBay or in a cluttered tourist spot in that area.

Their marriage was built on unwavering devotion, faith and always putting family first. Even with the glamour that the NFL provided, home and family always took priority.