Talkin' with Sal: Notes and numbers from 6 a.m.

The morning began ominously.
Driving up East End Road in complete dark at 6:05 a.m., I somehow got into a parking lot I don't ever use.
But there were several big pickup trucks already there, and orange-jerseyed Mustangs getting out.
So I followed them, and entered an unfamiliar Casper Events Center door.
Quickly, their backpacks were checked by the security staff; my keys, pen and notebook were shown, and we were ushered through.
From the concourse, it was a much easier walk down to the floor using the giant gray banisters at each step than it is on the wide staircase from the banquet entrance.
Thus began the historic 2020 Awards & Recognition Breakfast to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.
So much was odd -- the mandatory mask wearing, the floors separated into quadrants, the served buffet breakfast behind plastic.
But so much was the same -- a stirring program, a fabulous speaker and a great cause.
To be clear, there were many, many people who usually attend who were absent.
Some of the absences were noted at the podium -- Larry and Margo Bean both need our prayers, the host advised; the honoree's own father, Gail, missing because he had been exposed and did not want to risk making others sick.
At my own table, COVID had taken its toll, and I comfortably sat all alone at a table set for six.
Whenever a reporter covers something, there is always too much to fit into the first story.
Here are some fun facts, notes and numbers that didn't make it into mine.
From the look of the comments the first story received, some suggested it was unsafe to hold the event.
We all take risks every day. You weigh the good and the bad, and make a decision.
Did I honestly wonder how safe it would feel? Yes, I did. It felt very safe to me.
Did I wear my mask every second except when I was seated all alone, slurping my one cup of coffee and yogurt with granola and fresh fruit? Yes, I did.
Did I have my mask on as I greeted my longtime friends, Ashley Bright and Bob Price, and sorority sister, Cynthia Lummis? Yes, I did.
Gifts were announced during the breakfast that enhanced the total of $621,956 pledged at the breakfast. They included $175,000 from the McMurry Foundation, $100,000 from Susie McMurry, $81,000 from the Boys & Girls Clubs Foundation, $50,000 from an anonymous donor and $25,000 from the Wold Foundation.
Guest speaker Andre Reed from the Buffalo Bills brought along five autographed footballs that sold for $500 each at a quick auction ending the morning. J.R. Boyles paid $16,000 for a one of a kind Bills football weekend during the 2021 season, including airfare, hotel and attending a Bills game with Andre Reed.
Reed has spoken to Boys & Girls Clubs in 30 states. This was his first trip to Wyoming. He promised to come back, when the weather is more conducive to playing golf. In those 30 states, he has built 10 reading zones inside clubs. Casper's main branch has the first in Wyoming.
Host Bob Price opened the event by talking about hope, the theme of the breakfast.
"If we believe in a better tomorrow, we can endure a hardship today," he said.
Three hours after arriving, I emerged from the Casper Events Center to bright sunlight and a cloudless, Wyoming blue sky and easily found my car.
The darkness will not last. Light will follow. Always.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!