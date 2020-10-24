Talkin' with Sal: Notes and numbers from 6 a.m.

At my own table, COVID had taken its toll, and I comfortably sat all alone at a table set for six.

Whenever a reporter covers something, there is always too much to fit into the first story.

Here are some fun facts, notes and numbers that didn't make it into mine.

From the look of the comments the first story received, some suggested it was unsafe to hold the event.

We all take risks every day. You weigh the good and the bad, and make a decision.

Did I honestly wonder how safe it would feel? Yes, I did. It felt very safe to me.

Did I wear my mask every second except when I was seated all alone, slurping my one cup of coffee and yogurt with granola and fresh fruit? Yes, I did.

Did I have my mask on as I greeted my longtime friends, Ashley Bright and Bob Price, and sorority sister, Cynthia Lummis? Yes, I did.

Gifts were announced during the breakfast that enhanced the total of $621,956 pledged at the breakfast. They included $175,000 from the McMurry Foundation, $100,000 from Susie McMurry, $81,000 from the Boys & Girls Clubs Foundation, $50,000 from an anonymous donor and $25,000 from the Wold Foundation.