Talkin' with Sal: One at a time

The first night, I did two.
While the friend sat on the couch, I was at the dining room table, a deep kitchen drawer in front of me.
Two handled trash bags were opened and hung over the back of a chair on either side of me.
One bag was for garbage, one for donation.
Piece by piece, things came out of the drawer. Nothing was considered. It was either kept, donated or garbaged — immediately.
Soon, the drawer easily closed by itself, with inches to spare on the top.
The friend replaced it, and spurred by the victory, I did the second.
I so badly wanted to jump from room to room, but instead I stayed with the kitchen, until one afternoon, when I backed the car out and tackled the two white particle board pantries in the garage.
From them, I added a lot of things to the donation boxes, and filled a trash bag.
Then it was time for the first trip to the thrift store, where we hauled three boxes and the full trash bag of gadgets, aprons and other non-breakables.
The thrift store in my little town is in the basement of the senior center, and operates as a "pay what you can," store. Which is exactly what I wanted. I am grateful they don't charge a lot of money for things people might need, and I am more grateful that they act as a clearing house.
Twice, we've made trips there now, a total of eight cardboard boxes and the one plastic bag, all of kitchen things. How it all fit in my teeny kitchen and part of two garage pantries is beyond me.
While my daughter and her contemporaries are able to make a jillion dollars selling things on social media, I have not had the same luck. And I didn't want to sell this anyway, I wanted to give it away.
Only a couple of times, I took quick photos of things and asked the kids if they wanted them. They quickly responded in the negative, so they were donated as well.
As of this writing, I have one easy cupboard to finish in the kitchen. Then it's on to the next room. It should be the guest room, which will take most of the winter. But there are some more random kitchen items in the garage, so if I bundle up, that might be my point of attack.
There are big changes taking place all around us. Not subtle, not gradual. Big and drastic.
The football season is at its end. The weather is awful.
But there are always choices to be made. We can go to bed and hide under the covers, which often is very, very tempting. But when we wake up, the same mess will be waiting for us.
Or we can grab a drawer, sort it out, and keep only what we really want.