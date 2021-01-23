Talkin' with Sal: One at a time

Twice, we've made trips there now, a total of eight cardboard boxes and the one plastic bag, all of kitchen things. How it all fit in my teeny kitchen and part of two garage pantries is beyond me.

While my daughter and her contemporaries are able to make a jillion dollars selling things on social media, I have not had the same luck. And I didn't want to sell this anyway, I wanted to give it away.

Only a couple of times, I took quick photos of things and asked the kids if they wanted them. They quickly responded in the negative, so they were donated as well.

As of this writing, I have one easy cupboard to finish in the kitchen. Then it's on to the next room. It should be the guest room, which will take most of the winter. But there are some more random kitchen items in the garage, so if I bundle up, that might be my point of attack.

There are big changes taking place all around us. Not subtle, not gradual. Big and drastic.

The football season is at its end. The weather is awful.

But there are always choices to be made. We can go to bed and hide under the covers, which often is very, very tempting. But when we wake up, the same mess will be waiting for us.