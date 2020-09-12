Talkin' with Sal: Picnic on the screen porch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The journey to Wisconsin was far more traumatic than the time with Peggy Jane the Mom, who is doing far better in person than it sometimes sounds on the phone.

Wyoming drivers are used to long stretches of two-lane highway, and that's the route that is at the end of our drive. Really, the trip from central Wyoming to Green Bay could not be easier. As I told a friend not long ago, you get on 90 and stay on it until it ends. She didn't believe me until she drove it herself. Then it's just a couple of miles to the two-lane that ends at the 41, which takes us just a couple of miles from Mom's.

But on the two-lane two weeks ago, we encountered tragedy on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

We were the second vehicle to come upon a horrendous wreck. The occupants of the first vehicle saw it happen. The theory is that the driver of a mini van fell asleep, crossed the center line without braking and hit an oncoming semi that took the ditch to try to avoid the crash. The van rolled, killing the driver.

But he was awake and talking as the occupant of the first vehicle got to him. A retired Army medic on the way home from taking his daughter to college, he rendered initial aid while his wife called 911.