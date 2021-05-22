Talkin' with Sal: Pomp with circumstances

I left her house knowing that I would go.

The drive was easy and without problems. In the canyon, I saw two U-Haul trailers headed east, with vehicles from North Dakota and Wyoming. I imagined parents and brand new graduates heading back home after the experience of their lives.

I remembered the day in May 1978 when my parents helped unload all of my junk out of the Pi Phi house and into a tiny little U-Haul. We took the U-Haul to Casper to an already rented one-bedroom apartment on the ground floor overlooking the alley. In very complex travel arrangements, we then drove my brand-new graduation present car without the U-Haul to the Denver airport. All three of us then flew back to Michigan, where they were living at the time.

Two weeks later, I would fly back by myself to Denver, manage to find my car, attend the wildest wedding I'd ever been to in Cheyenne and come up to Casper to start my brand new life.

But I digress. I pulled up to the site of the party, brown and gold streamers wrapped around the mailbox and streamers on the garage door and front door. The graduate's two soon-to-be stepdaughters made posters congratulating him that were hung by the door.

And when I rang the doorbell, the graduate answered.