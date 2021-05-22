Talkin' with Sal: Pomp with circumstances

It would have been so easy not to go.
A mysterious yellow light on the dashboard had popped up on the beloved car. It could be fixed easily enough but not until the next week.
I had just been to Laramie the Saturday prior for a great day.
I would need to borrow a car, something that scares me almost as much as driving one with a check engine light illuminated.
But it was my longest friend. Since 9th grade. The first day.
Her oldest child but last to graduate walked at commencement from the University of Wyoming, and there was to be a party, a celebration of goals put off, redefined and finally achieved.
Even with the offer of a great car to drive, I still wasn't sure I was going to go. Driving five hours for a couple of hours seemed kind of wasteful and an unknown risk. I knew I needed to get home before dark and I was afraid I wouldn't leave the party in time. (I have trouble with that, she who sings "He Always Sings," on tabletops at a moment's notice.)
That morning, I had a great visit with another longtime friend. I met her the day of her wedding and we've been friends since. She told me I needed to go. We each have someone that we love to do things with, and we talked about how it's easier sometimes not to go if we have to go alone. But when we do, it's almost always worth it.
I left her house knowing that I would go.
The drive was easy and without problems. In the canyon, I saw two U-Haul trailers headed east, with vehicles from North Dakota and Wyoming. I imagined parents and brand new graduates heading back home after the experience of their lives.
I remembered the day in May 1978 when my parents helped unload all of my junk out of the Pi Phi house and into a tiny little U-Haul. We took the U-Haul to Casper to an already rented one-bedroom apartment on the ground floor overlooking the alley. In very complex travel arrangements, we then drove my brand-new graduation present car without the U-Haul to the Denver airport. All three of us then flew back to Michigan, where they were living at the time.
Two weeks later, I would fly back by myself to Denver, manage to find my car, attend the wildest wedding I'd ever been to in Cheyenne and come up to Casper to start my brand new life.
But I digress. I pulled up to the site of the party, brown and gold streamers wrapped around the mailbox and streamers on the garage door and front door. The graduate's two soon-to-be stepdaughters made posters congratulating him that were hung by the door.
And when I rang the doorbell, the graduate answered.
It was great to be there. To see his family that I have known for 50 years. His mom, my friend, who did the most remarkable job ever raising two kids as a single parent. Both are college graduates now and set for great futures. The graduate's dad, bursting with pride and toasting the new graduate and all of those who helped him along the way, namely his mom and his sister and more recently, his fiancee.
Aunts, uncles and cousins of the grad were there from both sides of the family -- all raised in Laramie like me -- and we reminisced about the 50 years we've all been friends.
As I drove away, just beating the dark, I thought that there was no way I could have missed it.
The World Needs More Cowboys, and the world has one more really good one.
