Talkin' with Sal: Quinquennial favorites

Quinquennial is a cool, cool word. This week it's the coolest new word I know.

Since I turned 50 what seems like a lifetime ago, I've been making lists of my favorite things about every five years and sharing them. I always invite you to do the same, because it's good to take inventory and see the beauty in your life written down on paper.

I said the first time I did it that if I lived to be 100, I still wouldn't have room for all of my favorites. I still feel that way, even though this year I get 15 more slots than I did back then.

Before you smarter than smart, read between the lines regulars start raising your eyebrows, just know that this is a "wish" list and a "bucket" list, not necessarily a "have this" and "done that" list. On the other hand, as far as the roses and the car .... if a girl couldn't dream, what would be the point?

Here's to 65 ... a really, really good number.

65. 719 Ivinson Avenue, yellow shag carpet and vinyl trellis wallpaper

64. Bob Seger in concert, Silverdome suite, 1976

63. Frozen margarita with extra salt