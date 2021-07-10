 Skip to main content
Talkin' with Sal: Quinquennial favorites
  • Updated
Quinquennial is a cool, cool word. This week it's the coolest new word I know.

Since I turned 50 what seems like a lifetime ago, I've been making lists of my favorite things about every five years and sharing them. I always invite you to do the same, because it's good to take inventory and see the beauty in your life written down on paper.

I said the first time I did it that if I lived to be 100, I still wouldn't have room for all of my favorites. I still feel that way, even though this year I get 15 more slots than I did back then.

Before you smarter than smart, read between the lines regulars start raising your eyebrows, just know that this is a "wish" list and a "bucket" list, not necessarily a "have this" and "done that" list. On the other hand, as far as the roses and the car .... if a girl couldn't dream, what would be the point?

Here's to 65 ... a really, really good number.

65. 719 Ivinson Avenue, yellow shag carpet and vinyl trellis wallpaper

64. Bob Seger in concert, Silverdome suite, 1976

63. Frozen margarita with extra salt

62. "To Sir With Love," at the Laramie drive-in with Charis, Debby, Janee and Liz in the wood-paneled station wagon

61. Steak, extra well done (stop -- this is my list)

60. "Wanted: Dead or Alive," Bon Jovi

59. Tacos without onions or cilantro

58. High school football under the lights

57. A hot tub and a bottle of wine

56. "Cowboy," Kid Rock and Kenny Chesney duet

55. College football Saturdays on TV from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., or until last game is over

54. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

53. State Highway 77

52. State Highway 34

51. State Highway 130

50. Shot of tequila, no lime, no salt

49. Starting a really good book

48. Riding the Snowies

47. Any song by Barry White

46. Las Vegas anytime

45. Vegas Bowl 2004

44. George Strait

43. Frank Sinatra

42. Road trips just because

41. Ice cream rides with the dog

40. Time for more than one cup of coffee in the morning

39. Afternoon naps

38. Silence in the house

37. Open windows in the evening

36. Church without people

35. The Godfather, the book

34. Yellow Mustang convertible with brown rag top

33. "Mustang Sally," by Wilson Pickett

32. Star-Spangled Banner

31. Sopranos

30. Peach pie

29. Cooking Thanksgiving dinner

28. Reading to the 4-year-old

27. FaceTiming with the 6-year-old

26. All-out blitz resulting in sack fumble and six the other way

25. Having a buckin’ horse license plate

24. Ice cold champagne (not too dry, preferably pink)

23. The Buckhorn Bar

22. Cold Coors Banquet

21. Palm trees clacking in a breeze

20. Light pink roses (not fuschia or raspberry)

19. Cowboy Joe, the Shetland pony (not a mini horse or other thing outsiders call him)

18. Mom's screen porch in Wisconsin, the perfect place for napping or reading

17. Ragtime Cowboy Joe, the song

16. Green Bay Packers

15. "Friends in Low Places," by Garth Brooks (especially the third verse)

14.  "Boys of Fall," by Kenny Chesney

13. Coffee on mom's patio in Havasu

12. Super Bowl XXXI

11. Beating CSU in anything ever

10. Section G, Row 19, War Memorial Stadium

9. Wyoming Cowboys

8. Sophie, the adorable dog

7. Reading a print newspaper every morning

6. Watching No. 79, Iowa Hawkeyes

5. The Brother, The Sister and their families

4. 43 years plus six weeks with Fritz the Dad

3. Peggy Jane the Mom

2. The friend

1. My kids and their families (whoop!)

