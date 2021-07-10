Talkin' with Sal: Quinquennial favorites

Quinquennial is a cool, cool word. This week it's the coolest new word I know.
Since I turned 50 what seems like a lifetime ago, I've been making lists of my favorite things about every five years and sharing them. I always invite you to do the same, because it's good to take inventory and see the beauty in your life written down on paper.
I said the first time I did it that if I lived to be 100, I still wouldn't have room for all of my favorites. I still feel that way, even though this year I get 15 more slots than I did back then.
Before you smarter than smart, read between the lines regulars start raising your eyebrows, just know that this is a "wish" list and a "bucket" list, not necessarily a "have this" and "done that" list. On the other hand, as far as the roses and the car .... if a girl couldn't dream, what would be the point?
Here's to 65 ... a really, really good number.
65. 719 Ivinson Avenue, yellow shag carpet and vinyl trellis wallpaper
64. Bob Seger in concert, Silverdome suite, 1976
63. Frozen margarita with extra salt
62. "To Sir With Love," at the Laramie drive-in with Charis, Debby, Janee and Liz in the wood-paneled station wagon
61. Steak, extra well done (stop -- this is my list)
60. "Wanted: Dead or Alive," Bon Jovi
59. Tacos without onions or cilantro
58. High school football under the lights
57. A hot tub and a bottle of wine
56. "Cowboy," Kid Rock and Kenny Chesney duet
55. College football Saturdays on TV from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., or until last game is over
54. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
53. State Highway 77
52. State Highway 34
51. State Highway 130
50. Shot of tequila, no lime, no salt
49. Starting a really good book
48. Riding the Snowies
47. Any song by Barry White
46. Las Vegas anytime
45. Vegas Bowl 2004
44. George Strait
43. Frank Sinatra
42. Road trips just because
41. Ice cream rides with the dog
40. Time for more than one cup of coffee in the morning
39. Afternoon naps
38. Silence in the house
37. Open windows in the evening
36. Church without people
35. The Godfather, the book
34. Yellow Mustang convertible with brown rag top
33. "Mustang Sally," by Wilson Pickett
32. Star-Spangled Banner
31. Sopranos
30. Peach pie
29. Cooking Thanksgiving dinner
28. Reading to the 4-year-old
27. FaceTiming with the 6-year-old
26. All-out blitz resulting in sack fumble and six the other way
25. Having a buckin’ horse license plate
24. Ice cold champagne (not too dry, preferably pink)
23. The Buckhorn Bar
22. Cold Coors Banquet
21. Palm trees clacking in a breeze
20. Light pink roses (not fuschia or raspberry)
19. Cowboy Joe, the Shetland pony (not a mini horse or other thing outsiders call him)
18. Mom's screen porch in Wisconsin, the perfect place for napping or reading
17. Ragtime Cowboy Joe, the song
16. Green Bay Packers
15. "Friends in Low Places," by Garth Brooks (especially the third verse)
14. "Boys of Fall," by Kenny Chesney
13. Coffee on mom's patio in Havasu
12. Super Bowl XXXI
11. Beating CSU in anything ever
10. Section G, Row 19, War Memorial Stadium
9. Wyoming Cowboys
8. Sophie, the adorable dog
7. Reading a print newspaper every morning
6. Watching No. 79, Iowa Hawkeyes
5. The Brother, The Sister and their families
4. 43 years plus six weeks with Fritz the Dad
3. Peggy Jane the Mom
2. The friend
1. My kids and their families (whoop!)
