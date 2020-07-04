Talkin' with Sal: Sweeping it away

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since March, people have learned to bake bread. They have learned to work from home. They have howled at the moon. They have banged pots and pans. They have spent more time with their kids.

Me, not so much. I didn’t learn to sew. I didn’t learn to bake bread. I can’t stand working from home. I haven’t howled at the moon. And the only time I bang pots and pans is when they come crashing out of the too-full cupboard. I have spent way less time with my kids.

So it was that I was actually excited — as in looking forward to — cleaning my garage last Saturday.

The single car garage holds my car. It also serves as my kitchen pantry. And since relinquishing monthly storage many years ago, it is also the only storage unit for a lifetime of stuff.

Because of the multi, multi purpose uses, things get a bit muddled.

I made a first cup of coffee, sat down with The Pioneer Woman on the Food Network for just 30 minutes, and then I was ready to go.

I donned gloves — and wore socks under my Crocs — and off I went. Things were so bad out there that I didn’t even let the dog assist. She stayed in the air conditioned house — under the dining room table actually — and waited as I came and went a million times.