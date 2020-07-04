Talkin' with Sal: Sweeping it away

Since March, people have learned to bake bread. They have learned to work from home. They have howled at the moon. They have banged pots and pans. They have spent more time with their kids.
Me, not so much. I didn’t learn to sew. I didn’t learn to bake bread. I can’t stand working from home. I haven’t howled at the moon. And the only time I bang pots and pans is when they come crashing out of the too-full cupboard. I have spent way less time with my kids.
So it was that I was actually excited — as in looking forward to — cleaning my garage last Saturday.
The single car garage holds my car. It also serves as my kitchen pantry. And since relinquishing monthly storage many years ago, it is also the only storage unit for a lifetime of stuff.
Because of the multi, multi purpose uses, things get a bit muddled.
I made a first cup of coffee, sat down with The Pioneer Woman on the Food Network for just 30 minutes, and then I was ready to go.
I donned gloves — and wore socks under my Crocs — and off I went. Things were so bad out there that I didn’t even let the dog assist. She stayed in the air conditioned house — under the dining room table actually — and waited as I came and went a million times.
The most overgrown area was immediately outside the kitchen door, because open and toss had become my mantra. Without the car in there, it immediately felt like I had room to move.
The top of the chest freezer was the first to be cleared off and that clutter was put where it belonged. Next came the floor, where soft drink holders were emptied and cans were neatly placed in the fridge.
One lone shelf above the freezer had become a huge mess, so it completely emptied. The dog food container was returned to its proper place, along with excess garbage and food storage bags and cleaning products.
The panic-purchased, commercial-sized lots of paper towels and toilet paper from March were re-situated flat against a wall. As the sweat poured down, I could not believe how quickly the process went and how much better everything looked.
With the car safely across the street, the sweeping out of a winter’s worth of dirt and sand began. Sweep, bend, dispose. Sweep, bend, dispose. Sweep, bend, dispose.
I am certain that there is a CrossFit exercise like that and I didn’t have to pay for mine.
Just then the lawn man came to mow and congratulate me on my progress. The car went back in the garage.
Things were in order after months of being out of whack. I pray every day that our world soon will be as well.
I know what to buy and what I have.
The sweat stopped dripping.
And the shower never felt so good as it did then.
