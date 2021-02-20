Talkin' with Sal: The beauty of a funeral

Among the zillions of things that this pandemic has taken away is the ability to attend a funeral.
While some people enjoy crashing weddings, and in small towns that's the only "invitation" there often is, I find beauty and serene peace in attending real funerals held in churches.
Sure, because of this job I have attended many in convention centers and school gymnasiums, but a church is where the solemn serenity lies.
The first I recall attending was in September 1970, after our quarterback, Eddie Synakowski, drowned while fishing on Lake Hattie on a bye week Saturday.
The viewing was in the white stucco funeral home on Ivinson Avenue and the funeral was the next day at St. Paul's Newman Center.
Since the Saturday of the accident, our house had been command central, putting up out-of-state relatives, helping with arrangement-making and feeding multitudes.
When the team arrived at the viewing in their matching travel blazers, I lost it.
But the solemnity of the funeral and its incense gave me comfort.
And so it has continued.
Of course there is grief and I am not minimizing it. But a church funeral is a rite of passage, signifying the end of life on Earth but the promise of so much more.
Last week, likely within the same 24-hour period, my favorite house painter and one of my favorite priests died.
The house painter died in the hospital. The priest, 82, died at hospice.
Both died far too soon.
I called the house painter the "house painter to the stars," not because I was a star, but because he was so incredibly busy, it was nearly impossible to get an appointment.
He made my HGTV-fueled dreams come true when he made the exterior of my townhouse gorgeous in September 2019, and there were plans to do the same to the interior if my finances ever allowed it.
A 20-minute estimate would turn into hours because of his stories. He brought us pastries one day because he wanted breakfast. He fixed something that somebody else messed up because he didn't like the way it looked, "no charge."
And it turns out that he made all of his clients feel that special.
The priest and I knew each other for most of his 48 years ministering in Wyoming, although Laramie was one of few places where he was not stationed.
After his retirement, the friend and I ran into him on a golf course in Mesquite, Nevada, and played the remainder of the round together.
More recently, he called after a particularly difficult column, effusive with praise, saying it had the right tone and that I "was the only one who could have written it that way."
I have never forgotten that kindness.
Last week, someone from his inner circle called asking a favor. Would I write his official obituary?
I could not say no.
May the souls of the faithfully departed — these two and all we have lost in this most awful year — rest in peace.
