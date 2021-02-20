Talkin' with Sal: The beauty of a funeral

Last week, likely within the same 24-hour period, my favorite house painter and one of my favorite priests died.

The house painter died in the hospital. The priest, 82, died at hospice.

Both died far too soon.

I called the house painter the "house painter to the stars," not because I was a star, but because he was so incredibly busy, it was nearly impossible to get an appointment.

He made my HGTV-fueled dreams come true when he made the exterior of my townhouse gorgeous in September 2019, and there were plans to do the same to the interior if my finances ever allowed it.

A 20-minute estimate would turn into hours because of his stories. He brought us pastries one day because he wanted breakfast. He fixed something that somebody else messed up because he didn't like the way it looked, "no charge."

And it turns out that he made all of his clients feel that special.

The priest and I knew each other for most of his 48 years ministering in Wyoming, although Laramie was one of few places where he was not stationed.

After his retirement, the friend and I ran into him on a golf course in Mesquite, Nevada, and played the remainder of the round together.