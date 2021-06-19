Talkin' with Sal: The countdown has begun

I have known for more than a year, and keeping a secret has not ever been anything I do well.
And when it's my own secret, it's about a jillion times harder.
At the corner of First and Jefferson streets, in a one-level brick building with almost no windows, I learned what it means to have a job you love. That words matter to people, and that somehow, although it didn't feel at all like work, I could get paid for talking to people, writing down what they said and watching sports.
I also learned there that relationships are the very best part of the job. There was scary Phil McAuley, who ate unwashed carrots with the peel on, and my hero, Chuck Harkins, who hired me without an interview to be the first woman sportswriter at a true daily in Wyoming.
There were the back shop boys, most of whom were World War II veterans, who put up with the loud redhead who had absolutely no idea what she was doing or how to make a deadline. And there was one, who was not a veteran, who caught my heart and has held it for a very, very long time.
And there were the kids my age who all came to work about the same time and instantly formed tight friendships, both in and out of the office. Counting the hours we worked and the hours we drank together, we were with each other the majority of a 24-hour day.
On Star Lane, in a shiny new building with almost no windows, I learned how to be a wife and mom and have a career. It's no stretch to say that Skinny Son hung out here way more than a little kid should have had to. And that Mouse the Daughter was literally raised in a playpen in the sports department, now just feet from the desk where this is typed.
When managing editor Hugh Jackson said there was one newsroom job opening up that was 8 to 5 Monday through Friday with no weekends and no midnights, I took it for my kids.
Did I miss the Friday night lights and the coaches in 72 schools that I considered personal friends? I did then and I do today, just as much.
It is unbelievable to me that I have survived 43 years in this business, which is very much unlike it was then. It is unbelievable to me that the newspaper where I began 43 years ago on June 5 is the one that I will leave, for the last time as an employee, on July 16.
Do I have a plan? The short term is Wisconsin twice in six weeks, the Black Hills during the Sturgis rally, turning off the alarm clock, and coffee unhurried.
My homestead continues to be a mess and will occupy as much of my attention as I allow.
The boss said I had to tell you now, so this is that. There will be more to come. Because, after 43 years, I have a lot to say.