Talkin' with Sal: The countdown has begun

On Star Lane, in a shiny new building with almost no windows, I learned how to be a wife and mom and have a career. It's no stretch to say that Skinny Son hung out here way more than a little kid should have had to. And that Mouse the Daughter was literally raised in a playpen in the sports department, now just feet from the desk where this is typed.

When managing editor Hugh Jackson said there was one newsroom job opening up that was 8 to 5 Monday through Friday with no weekends and no midnights, I took it for my kids.

Did I miss the Friday night lights and the coaches in 72 schools that I considered personal friends? I did then and I do today, just as much.

It is unbelievable to me that I have survived 43 years in this business, which is very much unlike it was then. It is unbelievable to me that the newspaper where I began 43 years ago on June 5 is the one that I will leave, for the last time as an employee, on July 16.

Do I have a plan? The short term is Wisconsin twice in six weeks, the Black Hills during the Sturgis rally, turning off the alarm clock, and coffee unhurried.

My homestead continues to be a mess and will occupy as much of my attention as I allow.