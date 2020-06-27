Talkin' with Sal: The four heroes of my Monday

One semi pulled over ahead of me, reversed for about 100 yards, and then left.

Upon the friend's arrival, it was determined that regardless of what the owner's manual says, there was no little doughnut tire, no patch and slime kit, nothing to reasonably be able to limp up the road.

So the second call was to the super son, who borrowed the giant jack from work, hopped in his truck and came to our rescue. In the meantime, Deputy Flake from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office stopped by on his way to another service call to check on us. He was unbelievably nice, and I told him that he didn't get to change a tire for me, because there was no tire.

The last time I had a flat tire alone, exactly 20 years ago, the Daughter and I were flying through 105-degree North Platte, Nebraska, and I called 911 because I didn't know what to do. That time, a Nebraska state trooper changed my tire, gave the daughter her own badge and got us on our way.

After a brief consultation, super son followed us closely to the Hat Six Travel Plaza parking lot, which was a far less precarious place to remove the damaged tire and wheel.

That done quickly, we took the tire to our tire place of choice, where another tire was ordered.