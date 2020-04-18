Talkin' with Sal: The lost earring

It was a Saturday in February. The friend's bus trip returned earlier than expected.
He enjoys his retirement job of driving a school bus in our little town, both on routes and activity trips.
He loved his pre-retirement vocation as a small-town cop, because he liked helping people and he loved the camaraderie with the other officers.
On activity trips, he feels that same level of friendship with adult coaches, advisers and sponsors. As the kids sleep or listen to their music, the adults have long discussions on endless stretches of Wyoming highway, often in the dark, sometimes on less than perfect roads.
So after the trip, he wanted to go have a beverage. It was late and I was in my pajamas.
I try really hard not to act like I'm 20 years older than I am, and I knew it was important to him to be included in this group.
I quickly changed into jeans and a sweater and popped in earrings handmade for me by a dear, longtime friend. They were made of red, turquoise and blue beads, and I loved them.
When we got to the bar, I reached up as is my habit to play with my earring, only to discover one was missing.
I was devastated. The friend and others from surrounding tables immediately started an intense search, crawling around on their knees on the floor and even searching the asphalt parking lot with no success.
I just felt so sad. It wasn't on the floor of the truck or on the driveway or the porch in front of my house.
Weeks and weeks passed.
We were all trying to get used to this not-being-with-friends gig. (I hate it by the way.)
Last week on the morning before Easter, another friend and I were texting about our moms, neither of whom live near us, and how isolated they were.
She asked if I happened to have any books she could send in a box to her mom.
Me, whose life goal is to have a book shop/bakery/neighborhood bar.
Me, whose "guest room" far more resembles a library.
I quickly gathered six from the "Peggy Jane the Mom Book Club" shelf, knowing that her mom would approve.
To observe social distancing, my friend was to pick them up from my porch on a day that called for nasty weather. So I bagged the books, tied the bag and set it on the landing next to the entry, near the cord to the room air conditioner. The cord had recently been jostled as the dog looked for a specific toy from her toy box.
As I set the bag down, I could not believe that the missing earring was right there, nestled up against the baseboard where the cord had previously been.
Giving books to an isolated senior citizen who hadn't seen a human in nearly 30 days is not a big deal. If I hadn't done that, though, who knows how long it may have been — if ever — until I found the earring.
That is a very big deal.
