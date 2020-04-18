Talkin' with Sal: The lost earring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was a Saturday in February. The friend's bus trip returned earlier than expected.

He enjoys his retirement job of driving a school bus in our little town, both on routes and activity trips.

He loved his pre-retirement vocation as a small-town cop, because he liked helping people and he loved the camaraderie with the other officers.

On activity trips, he feels that same level of friendship with adult coaches, advisers and sponsors. As the kids sleep or listen to their music, the adults have long discussions on endless stretches of Wyoming highway, often in the dark, sometimes on less than perfect roads.

So after the trip, he wanted to go have a beverage. It was late and I was in my pajamas.

I try really hard not to act like I'm 20 years older than I am, and I knew it was important to him to be included in this group.

I quickly changed into jeans and a sweater and popped in earrings handmade for me by a dear, longtime friend. They were made of red, turquoise and blue beads, and I loved them.

When we got to the bar, I reached up as is my habit to play with my earring, only to discover one was missing.