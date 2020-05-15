Talkin' with Sal: The miracle of May

The going to Mass thing will not be like it was before for awhile, unfortunately, but at least some of the flock are able to return.

Here is the way I feel currently. It is not how I have always felt in the bleak, grim days of March and April.

For awhile, I thought not being able to hug the grandgirls would be the end of me. Now, however, I get FaceTime calls with the tablet showing only the ceiling of the Harry Potter bedroom, or the ceiling in the living room. Every once in a while, she yells, "Nana," to be sure I am still there. I am still here, and will be when the regular, drop-in hugs, sleepovers and movies with Nana are allowed to resume.

On the weekends my name is not chosen to pray in church, I can continue to pray and say the Rosary and watch Mass on TV. God is not only in the church, but I prefer to meet Him there.

We will dine out and spend way too much money. Probably multiple times a week for a bit.

I will get my hair shorn and shaped way before normal people would think it needs it. Because I now know what it looks like when it's as long as it was in college, only this time the Afro was gray.