Talkin' with Sal: The miracle of May

The shift is noticeable, seismic, large.
Yes, people are sick. But most are getting better.
Many businesses that didn't need to close are back open.
Businesses that were ordered to close are open.
Hair is being cut and styled; nails are being polished and prettified; souls are being united in the spirit of God.
And no longer do we have to "take out" food and rewarm it by the time we get home.
A real restaurant with real service. Tablecloths and everything. This is now possible.
Wine without sweatpants is a possibility.
Whoever would have thought that any of those previously taken for granted privileges would feel so luxurious?
Of course we have not had as many restrictions in Wyoming as some places, but then again, we are not in those places, so it's difficult to compare.
I know I didn't get a haircut from Feb. 28 to May 2. I didn't get a manicure from Feb. 29 to May 11.
And our last meal in a real restaurant in Wyoming was mid-February.
The very fortunate ones have even returned to church. I was chosen to attend Mass this weekend, and I am unbelievably grateful.
The going to Mass thing will not be like it was before for awhile, unfortunately, but at least some of the flock are able to return.
Here is the way I feel currently. It is not how I have always felt in the bleak, grim days of March and April.
For awhile, I thought not being able to hug the grandgirls would be the end of me. Now, however, I get FaceTime calls with the tablet showing only the ceiling of the Harry Potter bedroom, or the ceiling in the living room. Every once in a while, she yells, "Nana," to be sure I am still there. I am still here, and will be when the regular, drop-in hugs, sleepovers and movies with Nana are allowed to resume.
On the weekends my name is not chosen to pray in church, I can continue to pray and say the Rosary and watch Mass on TV. God is not only in the church, but I prefer to meet Him there.
We will dine out and spend way too much money. Probably multiple times a week for a bit.
I will get my hair shorn and shaped way before normal people would think it needs it. Because I now know what it looks like when it's as long as it was in college, only this time the Afro was gray.
I will not take for granted walking into a retail store just to browse, or wander up and down grocery aisles just to see what products are new. I will not take for granted the chance to gather with friends -- more than 10 -- in the privacy of my home. Or sitting in frigid, freezing Section G at night to watch my beloved Pokes. Frankly, right now, I'd go at 3 in the morning in below zero weather to do that.
The sun will come out tomorrow. And if not tomorrow, the next day. Or perhaps on the third day. We have waited for the next days. They are beginning to arrive.
