Talkin' with Sal: The old lady and the stream

We should have just listened to my dear friend and mentor, Kevin McKinney, and Reece Monaco on the radio. We should have, but we didn't.

The assistant AD suggested that I plug in my phone "or laptop (?)" to the TV via HDMI.

Not even close to understanding that. And with the son and the 5-year-old granddaughter both a half hour away, there was no one to assist.

So we tried to find the streaming on our phones, same phone but two different iterations.

I thought I found it, hit the play arrow at exactly 7 p.m., and nothing. The friend couldn't even get as far as I had, and his menu looked completely different.

We missed the open that the producer had bragged about. We missed the first 12 points and finally got in when it was 7-5.

The broadcast was fine, but lacked the passion and familiarity of Kevin McKinney.

His halftime feature with Hunter Maldonado was awesome. Also, because there were only 1,807 fans there, the cameras showed mostly empty seats, especially behind the Wyoming bench. We would have liked to have seen more of the 1,807 fans, who reporters said were rowdy. That did not come through very well on the stream.