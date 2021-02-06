Talkin' with Sal: The old lady and the stream

I blame it all on the Mtn. Network. From September 2006 to May 31, 2012, the Denver based regional sports network treated us folks in the mountains like we were in Ann Arbor or, heck, Tuscaloosa.
Everything from Olympic gold medal winning sideline reporters to features on Joe Glenn's love of Mustangs, the Mtn. had it all. And game broadcasts with reporters actually at the games, instead of broadcasting from their basement bunkers.
Someone may have once planned a 25-mile move based on availability of the network in her new hometown.
Prior to that, it was perfectly acceptable to listen to every football and basketball game on the radio. Imagine that. Imagine not being tethered to a 4-3/4 inch phone screen. Imagine being able to wander from room to room, picking up the kitchen after dinner, starting a load of laundry, doing the evening newspaper puzzles, without holding that teeny weeny phone up to these old eyes.
But I digress.
I was disappointed to find that the first in the Border War series between Wyoming and CSU was not televised by a network on Thursday night. I mentioned it on Twitter, where I can stir up more trouble in 140 characters than perhaps anyone else, save our 45th president.
The assistant athletic director for creative services chimed in quickly, insisting that his streamed version would be network quality.
We should have just listened to my dear friend and mentor, Kevin McKinney, and Reece Monaco on the radio. We should have, but we didn't.
The assistant AD suggested that I plug in my phone "or laptop (?)" to the TV via HDMI.
Not even close to understanding that. And with the son and the 5-year-old granddaughter both a half hour away, there was no one to assist.
So we tried to find the streaming on our phones, same phone but two different iterations.
I thought I found it, hit the play arrow at exactly 7 p.m., and nothing. The friend couldn't even get as far as I had, and his menu looked completely different.
We missed the open that the producer had bragged about. We missed the first 12 points and finally got in when it was 7-5.
The broadcast was fine, but lacked the passion and familiarity of Kevin McKinney.
His halftime feature with Hunter Maldonado was awesome. Also, because there were only 1,807 fans there, the cameras showed mostly empty seats, especially behind the Wyoming bench. We would have liked to have seen more of the 1,807 fans, who reporters said were rowdy. That did not come through very well on the stream.
We watched every second of the game from the time we found it.
Because we were on two separate phones, the timing was not synced, so one was 10 seconds ahead of the other. I sat at one end of one couch, and the friend sat at the opposite end of the other couch. Of course we don't have headphones.
So I reject that streaming is the only way. I happily pay for hundreds of television channels.
Those and the radio will be just fine ... unless the granddaughter comes to help her Nana.
